The Bank of England reduces rates and increases the stock market: live updates

Europe opens higher despite the depression of Asia.
European markets opened higher on Wednesday despite mediocre performance in Asia. Still, futures markets indicated that Wall Street could be in a difficult opening.
The main indexes in London, Frankfurt and Paris rose after the Bank of England said it would reduce interest rates to help British companies. By mid-morning, however, they had lost approximately half of their earnings. The performance followed a big drop in Asia.
Upside down trade followed a sharp increase on Wall Street Tuesday, which in turn followed a fall on Monday that marked the worst daily market performance in more than a decade. Investors are hesitating between the threat of the coronavirus to the global economy and hopes that governments will reveal a series of measures to help businesses.
President Trump has said he would consider ways to stimulate the economy. Options include cutting payroll taxes and extending the U.S. tax deadline on April 15. But so far, the White House has not yet announced any specific measures.
Despite the strong opening of Europe, other markets indicated persistent fears of investors. Futures for gold, a traditional, higher safe haven. The 10-year Treasury bond yield fell, another indicator of investor nervousness.
Oil futures fell after Saudi Aramco, the state oil company of Saudi Arabia, said it would expand production capacity without offering a time frame. The announcement indicated that there was no decrease in Saudi Arabia's confrontation with Russia over the oil supply, which caused oil prices to fall earlier this week.
Earnings in Europe weakened during the morning. The FTSE 100 index in London, which had risen 1.8 percent earlier in the session, was 0.6 percent higher by mid-morning. The German DAX index increased 1.2 percent, and the CAC 40 index in Paris increased 1.4 percent.
In the Asia-Pacific region, Australia's S & P / ASX 200 index led regional declines, dropping 3.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 2.3 percent. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index fell 0.6 percent. In mainland China, the Shanghai composite index fell 0.9 percent.
The Bank of England reduced its key credit interest rate to support businesses.
The Bank of England reduced its key interest rate on Wednesday before the opening of stock trading in London.
The central bank of Great Britain reduced the rate by half a percentage point, reducing it to a quarter of a percentage. The movement to support the economy was unanimously approved at an emergency meeting of the central bank's policy-making board, the Bank of England said.
The measure is intended to "support the confidence of businesses and consumers in a difficult time, strengthen the cash flows of businesses and households, and reduce the cost and improve the availability of financing," the bank said.
The bank announced other measures to support small and medium enterprises.
During the testimony before the Treasury selection committee Last week, the governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, promised that the bank "would take all necessary measures to support the economy and the financial system of the United Kingdom."
Andrew Bailey, who takes over as governor on Monday, also spoke to the Treasury committee and said the coronavirus would be the "first and most urgent problem,quot; the bank would face. "It is evolving very quickly and unexpectedly and unprecedentedly, so we must be agile," he added.
Wednesday's measure is the first rate cut of the Bank of England since the virus outbreak. The Federal Reserve did the same last week in the middle of a massive sale in the market.
The United States considers extending the fiscal term beyond April 15.
The Treasury Department is considering delaying tax payments beyond the April 15 deadline, according to a person familiar with the plans.
Aramco plans to increase oil production, putting more pressure on prices.
In what seems to be fairer with Russia, Saudi Aramco, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia, said Wednesday that the country's Ministry of Energy had ordered it to increase its oil production capacity to 13 million barrels per day from the current 12 million barrels per day.
After Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to agree on new production cuts at a meeting in Vienna on Friday, the Saudis have been making highly visible preparations for a price war with Russia and other producers.
Over the weekend, Saudi Aramco offered its customers huge discounts on crude, and on Tuesday the company said it would sell 12.3 million barrels per day in April, well above the 9.7 million barrels per day that It has been producing.
The first shots of what could be a prolonged battle have severely affected the oil market. Brent crude, the international benchmark, has plummeted about 20 percent this week.
On Wednesday, the price slowly recovered until the announcement of Aramco. It was reduced by approximately 3 percent to $ 36.08 per barrel.
A strengthened yen adds to Japan's economic problems.
Japan closely monitors the value of the yen. Investors have accumulated in the currency this week, seeking a safe haven against instability in global stock markets.
That has made the yen more valuable against other currencies, creating a new headache for Japanese policy makers. They fear that a strong yen may exert additional pressure on the fragile economy of the country, which has been severely affected by a sudden drop in demand in the country and abroad caused by the coronavirus.
The Japanese economy contracted at an annualized rate of 7.1 percent in the last quarter, the biggest contraction since 2014. after an increase in the country's consumption tax and the damage of typhoon Hagibis.
The coronavirus was already exacerbating the country's economic problems. Tourism has dried up, particularly in China, and domestic demand has plummeted as consumers stay home to avoid spreading the disease. The strong yen, which will eat corporate profits earned abroad and make Japanese exports more expensive, could further increase the risk of Japan falling into recession, generally defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.
The currency was trading at about 100 yen per US dollar at the beginning of the week, and was trading at around 105 on Wednesday. A month earlier, it was at 110 per dollar. If the currency strengthens to 100, it is most likely to cause an effort by the country's central bank to curb the increase.
Wall Street recovers when investors look at Washington.
Shares on Wall Street rose on Tuesday, recovering from its biggest decline in more than a decade, as investors seemed comfortable with efforts in Washington to protect the economy from damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Although the rebound was sometimes wobbly, and the stock fell back into negative territory on Tuesday morning, the S,amp;P 500 finished almost 5 percent more, recovering more than half of the losses of the previous day, at its highest profit of a day since December 2018.
But analysts stressed that any recovery in the markets will probably be tenuous. The White House has not yet announced any specific measures, and the increase in coronavirus tests is expected to generate a growing number of new infections in the coming weeks, which could be a new challenge for investors' nerves.
There is no studio audience for "Jeopardy,quot; and "Wheel of Fortune."
"Jeopardy,quot; and "Wheel of Fortune,quot; will now be recorded without a study audience in the foreseeable future, according to two people familiar with the plans. The average audience for these programs is higher and tends to travel to Los Angeles from locations across the country, which caused the temporary ban, those people said.
Alex Trebek, the host of "Jeopardy," has pancreatic cancer, which puts him at an even greater risk for the virus, one of the people said.
Norman Lear's comedy "One Day At A Time,quot;, which as "Jeopardy,quot; and "Wheel of Fortune,quot; is produced by Sony, also recorded an episode on Tuesday without a studio audience present, according to one of the people.
Warner Bros., which produces programs such as "The Ellen DeGeneres Show,quot; and "Conan," is not yet canceling studio audiences for its programs. But the study said Tuesday that it would begin to evaluate potential members of the audience and ask them to confirm that they or a member of their household have not traveled to countries with the level three designation of the Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases in the last three weeks. That includes China, Italy, Iran and South Korea.
"These new and temporary precautionary measures have been implemented as a precaution and concern for the health and safety of our guests and staff," said the study, which records many of its talk shows in Burbank, California.
CBS and NBC, which also produces several talk shows, including "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,quot; and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," declined to comment.
Is the bud an act of God? Lawyers study the subject.
The coronavirus has public health officials who talk about things like social distancing and self-quarantine to reduce the spread of the virus. And now he has corporate lawyers who closely examine business contracts.
Large law firms have been producing client notes that advise business executives to begin paying attention to force majeure clauses in contracts with suppliers, subcontractors and insurers. Such clauses are common in contracts to protect the parties in the event of an alleged act of God [earthquakes, hurricanes or floods] that prevent a party from completing the end of an agreement or disrupting a company's business for a prolonged period.
But these clauses often do not include provisions for things like epidemics or pandemics. So, will a force majeure clause provide legal protection to a company that cannot perform a contractual task because it had to close effectively due to the coronavirus?
Well, lawyers said, it often depends on the specific facts of each situation. The judges have tended to strictly enforce such provisions and want to see evidence that a company did everything possible to keep its share of the deal. The courts are reluctant to interpret a force majeure clause as a "get out of jail,quot; card for a company that simply does not comply.
Companies may want to protect themselves with contingency plans to show that they did everything possible to fulfill a contractual obligation, Paul Weiss, the great New York law firm, He said in a client note. "Ideally, companies can plan accordingly to avoid any interruption in their operations if the virus continues to spread," the firm said.
The reports were contributed by Alexandra Stevenson, Ben Dooley, Kevin Granville, Carlos Tejada, Matthew Goldstein and John Koblin.