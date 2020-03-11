The Bank of England reduces rates and increases the stock market: live updates

Europe opens higher despite the depression of Asia.

European markets opened higher on Wednesday despite mediocre performance in Asia. Still, futures markets indicated that Wall Street could be in a difficult opening.

The main indexes in London, Frankfurt and Paris rose after the Bank of England said it would reduce interest rates to help British companies. By mid-morning, however, they had lost approximately half of their earnings. The performance followed a big drop in Asia.

Upside down trade followed a sharp increase on Wall Street Tuesday, which in turn followed a fall on Monday that marked the worst daily market performance in more than a decade. Investors are hesitating between the threat of the coronavirus to the global economy and hopes that governments will reveal a series of measures to help businesses.

President Trump has said he would consider ways to stimulate the economy. Options include cutting payroll taxes and extending the U.S. tax deadline on April 15. But so far, the White House has not yet announced any specific measures.