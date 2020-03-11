Texas Health Officials Investigate Coronavirus Case Near Houston Without Travel or Known Exposure – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML2597a76f865efbc2b47482f32efa08ba11% %MINIFYHTML2597a76f865efbc2b47482f32efa08ba12%

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Public health officials are investigating a COVID-19 case near Houston with no out-of-state travel and no identified contact with another person with the new coronavirus.

Montgomery County Public Health is working to determine if there is a connection to another case or if it is a community spread case.

%MINIFYHTML2597a76f865efbc2b47482f32efa08ba13% %MINIFYHTML2597a76f865efbc2b47482f32efa08ba14%

Community spread occurs when a person contracts a disease from an unknown source.

%MINIFYHTML2597a76f865efbc2b47482f32efa08ba15% %MINIFYHTML2597a76f865efbc2b47482f32efa08ba16%

"With the possibility of spreading in one of our communities, now is the time to step up our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in all of our communities," said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS Commissioner. "Continue to take personal preventive measures such as washing your hands, disinfecting homes and businesses, and staying home if you are sick. It is also vitally important to heed the advice of local leaders because you may have called for broader community action depending on the situation in your area. "

"From the beginning, the state of Texas has anticipated the possibility of community spread of COVID-19, and the proactive strategies we have implemented were developed with this same scenario in mind," said Governor Abbott. “State personnel are trained and equipped to respond to this situation, and are actively working to mitigate the impact of the spread of the community. State and agency leaders, including myself, are in constant contact with our federal and local partners to ensure that Texas communities have the most up-to-date resources and information to protect public health. Texas is prepared with the necessary protocols to meet this challenge, and I encourage all Texans to follow the preventive guidelines of state, federal, and local agencies. "

There are things everyone can do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then wash your hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

In addition, local authorities can implement actions such as suspending large events, closing places where many residents gather, and encouraging people to maintain a physical separation of six feet between them. Residents should monitor the situation in their area and follow the recommendations of local leaders.

Minimizing exposure is especially important for people over the age of 65 or who have an underlying health condition, such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, or cancer. People in those groups are at higher risk of developing serious illness if they get COVID-19, and the safest thing for them during an outbreak will be to stay home as much as possible and minimize close contact with others. To prepare, they should talk to their doctor about getting additional prescription medications and having enough household items and groceries on hand to stay home as needed.

The tests are available through private and public health laboratories, and the capacity continues to grow. People experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath should contact their healthcare provider and follow their instructions for evaluation.

To date, Texas has had 21 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases. DSHS is publishing the latest information, guidance to the public, healthcare providers, and others, and updates case counts daily at http://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.