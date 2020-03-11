Tests show that the coronavirus lives on some surfaces for up to 3 days – Up News Info

The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for two or three days, according to the tests conducted by the US government. UU. And other scientists.

His work, published on Wednesday, suggests that the virus can spread through the air, as well as by touching things that were contaminated by other people who have it, in addition to direct person-to-person contact.

Since its appearance in China at the end of last year, the new virus has infected more than 120,000 people worldwide and has caused more than 4,300 deaths, much more than the 2003 SARS outbreak caused by a genetically similar virus.

For this study, the researchers used a nebulizer device to put samples of the new virus into the air, mimicking what could happen if an infected person coughs or causes the virus to be transmitted through the air in another way.

They discovered that viable viruses could be detected up to three hours later in the air, up to four hours in copper, up to 24 hours in cardboard and up to two or three days in plastic and stainless steel.

Similar results were obtained from the tests they performed on the virus that caused the 2003 SARS outbreak, so the differences in the durability of the virus do not explain how much the new one has spread, the researchers say.

The tests were conducted by scientists from the National Institutes of Health, Princeton University and the University of California, Los Angeles, with funds from the US government. UU. And the National Science Foundation.

The findings have not yet been reviewed by other scientists and were published on a site where researchers can quickly share their work before publication.

"It's a solid job that answers questions people have been asking," and shows the value and importance of the hygiene advice that public health officials have been emphasizing, said Julie Fischer, a professor of microbiology at Georgetown University .

"What we should do is wash our hands, be aware that infected people may be contaminating surfaces,quot; and keep hands away from the face, he said.

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

