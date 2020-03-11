TCU Extends Spring Break and Will Resume Online Classes Due to Coronavirus in Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Texas Christian University has decided to extend Spring Break next week and resume classes online from Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3.

There are no COVID-19 cases on the TCU campus, but there is one confirmed case nearby.

TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini said in a letter to the TCU community: "This action is being taken due to the rapid spread and unpredictable nature of this disease, which today was designated as a pandemic by the World Organization for the Health,quot;.

He said TCU leaders have a responsibility to the campus and the community "to help ensure good health and lessen the potential impacts of COVID-19."

Students who have been off campus during spring break are asked to wait to return to campus until they receive further instruction.

For students who remain on campus who are unable to travel or do not have a viable place to go, campus housing will remain open.

To remain on campus, students must do the following:

Sign up for Vida Housing and Residence. If you have symptoms, you cannot be quarantined in a residence.

The Tarrant County Office of Emergency Management and the Tarrant County Department of Public Health will define appropriate locations for quarantine and isolation.

Students are also told to follow CDC guidelines for hygiene and social distancing.

Here is the full letter from Chancellor Boschini:

Homed frogs,

Texas Christian University remains vigilant in monitoring the spread of coronavirus in our community and as such we have been preparing the campus for the potential impact of COVID-19. TCU's top priority is always the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff, and we make decisions with our community in mind.

While there are no COVID-19 cases on the TCU campus, TCU will extend Spring Break the week of March 16-20, and continue online courses only March 23-April 3. This action is being taken due to the rapid spread and unpredictable nature of this disease, which today was designated a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Many students have been off campus during spring break. As we explore how to keep our campus healthy, we ask that all students who have been away wait for them to return to campus until they receive further instruction.

Taking a break during the week of the 16th will allow teachers to prepare classes for an online format. Check your email today for more details and instructions on online classes, as well as updated travel procedures.

I want to thank you in advance for your help in keeping our campus community safe. We have a responsibility to each other, our campus, and the community at large to help ensure good health, lessen the potential impacts of COVID-19, and prevent exposure to vulnerable populations.

In this rapidly changing situation, rest assured that we are doing our best to answer each and every question you have. We are frequently updating TCU COVID-19 information here and this will be a good source of information, in addition to upcoming emails from TCU leadership.