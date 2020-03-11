Taye Diggs has something to take out of her "certain,quot; white people in her gym: "Pick up your damn towels!"

# Roommates, sometimes you just get tired of the inconsiderate nature of others, especially those in a public space. Taye Diggs knows this sentiment well, as she recently posted a funny video on Instagram expressing her frustrations that "certain,quot; white people are inconsiderate in her gym.

When you are in a public space, you really have the opportunity to observe that not everyone is as respectful and clean as you. Apparently Taye Diggs had enough of this behavior at the gym she regularly attends because "certain,quot; white people there continually leave their wet and dirty towels all over the gym instead of putting them in the proper place where they belong.

Taye's hilarious screech on the subject in her gym went like this:

“I have been blessed to be able to train in a luxury gym, but unfortunately there is a problem. I don't mean to do this about race (and I think we should all get along), but there are white people, certain white people, in my locker room who refuse to pick up their dirty towels. They are scattered everywhere … on the counters, on the floor and on the benches. I dare say, the steam room where I enjoy frequenting. So I ask the whites, were they raised in a barn?

He went in a little more and added:

“Didn't you have mothers and fathers who taught you to pick up after you? Or are you, in fact, lazy, spoiled and forgetful? Excuse my language. Pick up your towels! I don't work for you and the people who work for the gym have enough to do. Pick up your damn towels, whities! Pick them up!

The towel situation must be really out of control if Taye enters like this.

Roommates, what do you think about this?