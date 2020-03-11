Tara Sutaria will star alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the sequel to Ek Villain

After the success of Ek Villain in 2014, Mohit Suri is ready to return with the sequel to the movie titled Ek Villain 2. There was already a lot of expectation around the movie thanks to the cast that included characters like John Abraham, Aditya Roy. Kapur and Disha Patani. Now, the creators have moved on and finished their new leadership: Tara Sutaria.

During an interview with a leading newspaper, director Mohit Suri talked about how Tara perfectly marks all the boxes she wants for her character. The director said: "It takes a lifetime to get the nuances of a musician, but luckily for me, Tara has been training for this all her life." What else can a filmmaker ask for? An uninhibited and new age voice that comes from a place of honesty. That's exactly what my character needs in the movie, "said the director.

The character of Tara in the film will be based on the female protagonist of Gone Girl and will have gray tones attached to her role. Now, with the main cast locked up, we can expect the movie to hit the ground soon.