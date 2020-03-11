Taliban reject conditional release order for Afghan government prisoners | News

%MINIFYHTML920f26a77e67d84c38d7a6f0e46dfe4a11% %MINIFYHTML920f26a77e67d84c38d7a6f0e46dfe4a12%

The conditional order of release of prisoners announced by the president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, is against the agreement between the United States and the Taliban signed in Doha last month, a spokesman for the Taliban armed group said on Wednesday.

"The peace agreement adequately explains that 5,000 prisoners would be released first and then the Afghan dialogue would begin," said Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman in Doha, Qatar.

"We never agreed to a conditional release of the prisoners. If someone claims this, it will be against the peace agreement we signed on February 29."

The Taliban reaction comes after Ghani issued a decree ordering the release of 1,500 Taliban fighters, which presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said was the first of two phases of the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

Sediqqi wrote on Twitter that the The initial release was a gesture of goodwill to initiate peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Another 3,500 will be released after negotiations begin, provided there is a tangible reduction in violence, according to the pardon decree of four articles.

However, in the midst of a public dispute between Ghani and his main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, it is not clear who would represent Kabul in intra-Afghan talks, even if the Taliban agree to begin negotiations.

Ghani's presidency has been challenged by Abdullah, who has also sworn in as president of the country.

Since the agreement between the United States and the Taliban was signed in the capital of Qatar on February 29, almost 40 people have died in attacks, and 32 have died Monday in an armed attack claimed by the armed group ISIL (ISIS).

The U.S. Department of State UU. He issued a statement Tuesday saying that the level of violence in Afghanistan is "unacceptable,quot; and that, while the Taliban have stopped attacks against US-led coalition forces and in Afghan cities, violence in the countryside also maintains. high.

Despite political turmoil in Kabul and increasing violence on the battlefield, the United States has begun withdrawing its troops in accordance with the Doha agreement. In the first phase, Washington will reduce its presence to 8,600 soldiers, below the current 13,000.

If the Taliban adhere to their commitments to deny safe shelters to armed groups in Afghanistan, Washington will withdraw the rest of its troops for 14 months, according to the agreement.

At the time of its signing, the agreement between the United States and the Taliban was promoted as the best peace opportunity in Afghanistan after 40 years of relentless war, while offering the United States a way out after almost 19 years of struggle. in the country, its longest war.

President Donald Trump has expressed growing frustration with the Afghan government and the inability of his security forces to monitor and manage his own affairs.

The agreement has faced obstacles from the beginning, despite the efforts of the Washington Special Envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, to unite the divided Afghan leadership.

The United States and other international players seem to have supported Ghani's leadership. Still, Abdullah, with his important support base, cannot be ignored, analysts say.