T.I's latest message raises questions about his daughter Deyjah Harris: can his wife, Tiny Harris, and this note help her image?

Recently, rapper T.I. He took to social networks where he published a beautiful publication about women in his life. The MC praised his wife, Tiny Harris, and their daughters, Deyjah and Zonnique Pullins.

The reality show star also wrote some moving words about her mother and her late sister. In honor of International Women's Day, T.I. He told his protagonists that he would do anything for them.

He wrote: "Happy International Women's Day

To the women in my life. I love you and I appreciate you all. I would gladly risk everything for you in the blink of an eye … I WOULD DIE and / or KILL just to make sure you don't get hurt or in danger‼ ️Thanks for making My life everything it is today🥰💜😘🤎😍 🧡😘💚😍 💛🥰💙 # HappyWomensInternationalDay ".

Many praised T.I.P. for the note A fan said: "I wish my man would do this😫"

One person asked about his fights with Dejah: "Deyja already forgave you king?" Another commentator wondered about his young daughter, Heiress: "You forgot, baby Heiress."

YOU. He apologized to his daughter, Deyjah, for telling the world that he checked his virginity at the annual gynecologist appointments while sitting with Jada Pinkett Smith at the Red Table Talk show.

He explained: “First, I came to clarify any misconceptions that have been surrounding the way we interact and the parents and what is appropriate and inappropriate. My intentions have been misunderstood and misconceived. All this false narrative has just been sensationalist. ”

The rapper went on to say: “All this surrounds a conversation I was having in a very joking way. When I was asked how … I deal with the upbringing of children in these times, I began to, from a point of truth, begin to beautify and exaggerate, and I think many people took it as something extremely literal. "

He continued: "If you put any of my reputations, such as who I am as a father and who I have been, I honestly thought that people knew me better than that."

Jada said: "It is a teaching moment. When I heard it, I said:" There is a great misunderstanding. "

He replied: "Since she turned 18, I have no control over anything. I am not there to necessarily protect virginity. I know it is a great movement. Once you make that movement, some things happen that follow."

YOU. He is slowly rebuilding his brand.



