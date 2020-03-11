Survivor delays production of season 41 due to coronavirus

Survivor's next group of castaways will have to wait a little longer for their abandonment.

Season 41 of the CBS reality show was slated to begin filming in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji on March 24, but the show is on hiatus for a couple of months due to concerns about the coronavirus.

"Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally, CBS and producers of Survivor They have taken the precautionary measure to delay production in season 41, which will begin filming later this month in Fiji. Awaiting world events, the plan is to return to production on May 19. The health and safety of castaways and production members is our top priority. "

Season 41 will currently premiere in September, while season 42 would have started filming in May for a February premiere. (The current season was filmed as of May 2019.)

Jeff Probst announced the news in a letter to the crew, noting that they still intend to shoot in both season 41 and season 42.

"Hello Survivor Team: Due to the growing short-term uncertainty surrounding the global spread of COVID-19 and corresponding desire for the continued well-being of our amazing team, we have decided to delay our start date for Survivor Season 41,"the letter began.