Survivor delays production of season 41 due to coronavirus

Survivor's next group of castaways will have to wait a little longer for their abandonment.
Season 41 of the CBS reality show was slated to begin filming in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji on March 24, but the show is on hiatus for a couple of months due to concerns about the coronavirus.
"Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally, CBS and producers of Survivor They have taken the precautionary measure to delay production in season 41, which will begin filming later this month in Fiji. Awaiting world events, the plan is to return to production on May 19. The health and safety of castaways and production members is our top priority. "
Season 41 will currently premiere in September, while season 42 would have started filming in May for a February premiere. (The current season was filmed as of May 2019.)
Jeff Probst announced the news in a letter to the crew, noting that they still intend to shoot in both season 41 and season 42.
"Hello Survivor Team: Due to the growing short-term uncertainty surrounding the global spread of COVID-19 and corresponding desire for the continued well-being of our amazing team, we have decided to delay our start date for Survivor Season 41,"the letter began.
"Although Fiji has reported no cases and is wonderfully remote, our crew numbers more than 400 and flies from more than 20 different countries, creating the need for more time to fully analyze and create our new production safety plan.
This situation is unprecedented and we are learning more information every day. It is out of concern for the well-being of all of you that we have taken this step. Our intention is to start production after the S40 live show. Therefore, subject to new information, our new planned production start date would be approximately May 19, 2020. Our intention is to continue filming seasons 41 and 42.
We know that many of you will have questions and we will start a chain of communication to keep everyone up to date. We are the world's most experienced international television team, and for 20 years we have calmly and successfully handled a variety of production issues. We will navigate this in the same way.
Thank you for understanding our need for this extra time to create our plan. "
EW was the first to report the news, and its report indicates that if there are no further delays after the May 19 goal, both seasons will premiere when originally planned.
The amazing career It has also been affected, with production closing in late February after three episodes of season 33 had been filmed.
Many other productions and events in the entertainment industry have also been affected by the spread of the coronavirus, and you can keep up with all the latest information in our guide on all cancellations and postponements.
Season 40 of Survivor airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.