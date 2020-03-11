Supreme Court revives "stay in Mexico,quot; policy for asylum seekers

Mr. Francisco wrote that the program had been successful. "It has been an enormously effective and indispensable tool in the efforts of the United States, working cooperatively with Mexico, to address the migration crisis on our southwest border," he wrote.

Politics has important exceptions, wrote Francisco. It did not apply, he said, "to any foreigner who is more likely to face state-sponsored violence,quot; or "to Mexican citizens or certain especially vulnerable foreigners such as unaccompanied children."

%MINIFYHTMLa085c5253cb1005d7c46ad443ecde6c111% %MINIFYHTMLa085c5253cb1005d7c46ad443ecde6c112%

However, as a general matter, he wrote that the United States was not bound by the treaties it had signed to protect migrants from "routine criminal acts that do not amount to persecution or torture."

Blocking politics would have negative consequences, wrote Francisco.

"Processing a sudden influx of tens of thousands of migrants, each of whom would need to be screened, including for urgent medical reasons, would place a huge burden on border authorities and undermine their ability to carry out other critical missions," he wrote. "How to protect against threats to national security, detect and confiscate illegal materials, and ensure efficient trade and travel."

The Supreme Court has recently reversed several lower court mandates that block aspects of the administration's harsh new immigration policies. In a couple of recent decisions, for example, the court lifted mandates that had blocked the administration's plans to deny green cards to immigrants believed to be "public office,quot; even for the occasional and minor use of public benefits like Medicaid, food stamps, and housing vouchers.

The vote was 5 to 4 in both cases, with the most conservative members of the court in the majority. Dissenting from one of those orders last month, Judge Sotomayor wrote that the administration had become too quick to appear before the Supreme Court after provisional losses in lower courts.

"In claiming one emergency after another, the government has recently sought to stay in an unprecedented number of cases, demanding immediate attention and consuming limited judicial resources in each," he wrote. "And with each successive application, of course, their cries for urgency sound more and more hollow."