Sudan: fuel frustration grows, bread shortage | News

The shortage of bread and gasoline in Sudan is again causing long lines and increasing frustration.

The shortage triggered last year's revolution that ended President Omar al-Bashir's 30-year term.

The new government is under increasing pressure to end the latest crisis.

Hiba Morgan of Al Jazeera reports from the capital, Khartoum.