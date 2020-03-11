Strip Clubs in Florida and Las Vegas give away free masks and hand sanitizer to customers

# Roommates, right now the most important thing is to make sure you take the necessary precautions to avoid contracting the deadly coronavirus. While the public is urged to stay home as much as possible, those who enjoy strip clubs may feel a little better about the visits, as two popular strip clubs now offer free hand sanitizers and masks to customers.

According to @TMZ_TV, the Little Darlings strip club in Las Vegas recently announced that they will be giving away 50,000 bottles of free hand sanitizer for every customer who pays until supplies run out. Meanwhile, in Tampa, Florida, the Déjà Vu Showgirls strip club is giving away free face masks to the first 10,000 paying customers.

Déjà Vu CEO Mark Figueroa explained the club's reasoning behind the draw:

“It may sound silly, but we take our guests' health very seriously. As the busiest and most popular nightclub in Tampa, we have to make sure the show continues. ”

Elsewhere, Little Darlings Manager, LeAnna DaPoint, said this:

“(An) opportunity to help with the coronavirus scare is extremely important to us. Las Vegas is a tourist mecca, and we have to do everything we can to stay virus free. "

Although the Centers for Disease Control has repeatedly stated that face masks are unnecessary as a method of stopping the spread of the coronavirus, they are still flying off store shelves. The same goes for the availability of hand sanitizer, as the US cases of the virus have exceeded 1,000.

Roommates, what do you think about this?