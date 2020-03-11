Steve Kazee explains the meaning behind his newborn son's name and Jenna Dewan's

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan have been sharing their joy with social media fans over the birth of their first child together, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee. The newborn arrived on March 6 and the couple announced their birth on March 10. Now Kazee has given fans an idea of ​​the meaning behind baby name Callum.

Kazee drew on their Instagram stories to explain how he and Dewan came up with the unique name.

"We've had a lot of questions about the name we chose for the little peanut, so I thought I'd share a few things," wrote the Tony winner. "Callum: Gaelic to Dove because he has been so sweet and peaceful since he landed in our arms. Michael: my middle name. Rebel: I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba, but from a very young age, her father called her Rebel. And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born. "

When Kazee announced the news of Callum's birth on Instagram, she posted a black and white photo of the baby holding her finger. He wrote in the legend that in an instant the universe had opened wide, and now nothing will be the same again. She added: "Welcome to the star of the earth, girl."

About him Flirty dance On the hostess's Instagram page, she posted her own photo with baby Callum and wrote in the caption that "just like that," their hearts exploded throughout eternity and beyond. Dewan also posted a photo on his Instagram story showing Callum breastfeeding, and in the photo he wrote, "Very happy."

According to We weeklyDewan, who shares Everly's six-year-old daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum, was confirmed to be dating Kazee in October 2018 after their separation from Tatum. A year later, Dewan and Kazee revealed that they are expecting their first child.

Then last month at Dewan's baby shower, Kazee proposed.

Kiki Payer of Kiki Designs, Dewan's altar designer at the party, revealed that the baby shower was a blessing to everyone in Kazee and Dewan's circle. He added that there were "only such high vibrations everywhere."

Jenna Dewan wrote on Instagram after the proposal that she was looking forward to a life where she could love and grow up with Steve Kazee. She added that he has her heart.



