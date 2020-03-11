St Mirren 1 – 0 Hearts

Jon Obika's 12th goal of the season gave St Mirren a great victory against Hearts, the Scottish Premier League club.

Obika showed strength and composure to score after Ross Wallace's brilliant long pass to give St Mirren a deserved 1-0 victory at Paisley.

The result sent St Mirren six points clear of the Hearts to ninth place, while Daniel Stendel's team fell four points adrift with games against Livingston, Ross County and Aberdeen before the division.

St Mirren had asked fans with a cold or flu-like symptoms not to attend and directed the butlers not to admit those who exhibit the potential signs of coronavirus, but there was a crowd of 5,662 inside the Simple Digital Arena.

St Mirren looked sharper, more positive and determined than her opponents from the start and created a series of ball possibilities within the area.

Akin Famewo didn't have enough connection on one shot, Sam Foley had too much on one that flew, and Obika couldn't get anything on Wallace's free kick.

Hearts' Lewis Moore shows discouragement full-time as relegation fears rise



The home team lost Conor McCarthy to an injury around the half-hour mark, forcing midfielder Foley to return to central defense when Jamie McGrath entered.

The half-time came after a penetrating movement by the hosts. Two quick passes sent Alex Jakubiak down the right and Cammy MacPherson ran into his cross center for the first time. However, Zdenek Zlamal produced a brilliant reaction, except to deflect the shot over the bar. Ilkay Durmus soon approached Saints.

Hearts' only shot in the first half at the target was a weak long-range effort by Aaron Hickey and many booed at halftime in the sold-out gallery.

For the second consecutive game, forward Liam Boyce replaced midfielder Sean Clare in the interval for Hearts and the visitors actually started the second period on the front foot.

















0:28



Daniel Stendel apologized to Hearts supporters after a 1-0 loss to St Mirren in the Scottish Premier League.



But they were caught when Wallace picked up a loose pass and sent the ball over the top. Obika ran up to him, tapped him, held the Hearts' center backs and stabbed the ball home.

The Saints soon approached a second when Zlamal touched Jakubiak's shot after McGrath attacked the attacker.

The home team also lost MacPherson and Durmus to injury and fell as an attack force.

There was more booing from Hearts fans when Stendel replaced Oliver Bozanic with Andy Irving, but applauded when Loic Damour was removed for Ryotaro Meshino. The teasing returned when the midfielder ran away.

Hearts pushed St. Mirren back for much of the last 20 minutes. Lewis Moore missed a good opportunity when he couldn't control a rebound after Conor Washington's blocked shot.

The visitors strongly appealed for a penalty when Clevid Dikamona claimed that Foley had retained him and that the home team's defense became increasingly desperate in six minutes of extra time, but Vaclav Hladky finished the game without making a difficult save.

What the managers said

Head of St Mirren Jim Goodwin: "Sometimes managers get credit for the tactics, formations, or changes they make during the game, but I can't give credit for that."

"It's a great night for the club, the biggest game of the season. It was huge that we didn't lose. In my head I wanted to make sure to keep the gap at least three, so I didn't think we needed to be enthusiastic, it was more than a must-win for Hearts. But the fact that we widened the gap to six points is a huge relief. "

















0:35



St. Mirren manager Jim Goodwin says the Scottish Premier League relegation race is not over despite beating Hearts 1-0 on Thursday



Head of hearts Daniel Stendel: "From the first minute we are not ready for this game. St Mirren played as we expected and we did not have everyone ready to fight and win this duel. That was the biggest disappointment.

"The goal we conceded was more our fault than a great opportunity and decided the match."

"I can't understand (why the players didn't seem ready for such an important game). I have no reason for this. Especially after last week and our results. There is no reason for a performance like this."