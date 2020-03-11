Sporting News & # 39; 2019-2020 All-Americans college basketball

%MINIFYHTMLf0bb4b0b036117328c07d8f613b2167c11% %MINIFYHTMLf0bb4b0b036117328c07d8f613b2167c12%

In the unexpected season of college basketball, this may qualify as another surprise: the same five players selected for the Sporting News mid-season All-America team were chosen as our first team at the end of the regular season.

But it could also be indicative of a rare certainty in this tumultuous season.

What makes it even more intriguing that these five players turned out to be the top five from the beginning to the end is that the mid-season team is not selected in the same way as the Sporting News All-America team, one of the four used to establish the NCAA official consensus of the All-America squad.

The mid-season team is chosen primarily by several SN staff members involved in the coverage of college basketball. The official All-America team is selected by a panel of university basketball journalists representing all regions of the country.

Their ballots told a compelling story, one that turned out to be consistent from beginning to end:

First All-Americans team

Luka Garza, C, Iowa

Key Statistics: 23.9 ppg, 9.8 rpg, .542 field goal percentage

Defining game: 33 points, seven rebounds, 10 of 18 shots in the 90-83 victory over Michigan

Garza's unwavering excellence during the course of the season, but particularly against an imposing series of great men in the Big Ten game, earned him the selection as the Sporting News Player of the Year. He closed the year with 16 consecutive 20-point scoring performances, including 25 points and 17 rebounds in a victory over Penn State. Coach Fran McCaffery of Garza said: "I don't think people have appreciated how much their defense has improved, their defense of the ball screen, their ability to protect the edges. It's not as if they were leading the country in blocks shooting, but he has a lot, and he stops, he arrives where he is supposed to arrive, stays away from fault problems and then is in a position to bounce. It is only the consistency of effort and performance that separates him " .

Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

Key Statistics: 20.0 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, .633 field goal percentage

Defining game: 24 points, 10 rebounds, 3 of 6 3-point shots in the 78-76 overtime victory at Saint Louis

Dayton did not play many close games, in large part because Toppin was much better than the rest of the Atlantic 10 that even the NCAA tournament players in the league couldn't keep up. That game in Saint Louis turned out to be the only great opportunity to avoid an 18-0 Dayton race during the conference, but Toppin's kick with 8:20 left lit a 29-16 Dayton near the time-bound regulation extra. His triple in the four-minute mark closed the deficit to a single basket. When Duquesne got too close to feel comfortable on the Flyers trip to Pittsburgh, Toppin attacked the hoop by eight points in the last eight minutes to help preserve a four-point victory. He scored in double figures in all games except one and produced eight double doubles, helping the Flyers to a total of school record wins (29) that continues to grow.

Myles Powell, PG, Seton Hall

Key Statistics: 21.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.9 apg

Defining game: 34 points, seven rebounds, three assists, 12 of 24 shots in the 78-71 victory at Georgetown

Against a schedule that may have been as difficult as any in college basketball, Powell often carried a Seton Hall offense that struggled to find a consistent path forward. When the Pirates erased a 13-point deficit at halftime against St. John & # 39; s, Powell scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half. Recovering from 10 at Butler, he scored 16 of his 29 points. He surpassed the 25-point mark 10 times and, while struggling to relocate his 3-point touch, closed the regular season with an average of 5.2 assists in the last six games. He is the first All-American first team of Seton Hall since Walter Dukes in 1953.

Markus Howard, PG Marquette

Key Statistics: 27.8 ppg, 3.3 assists per game, .412 percentage of 3 points

Defining game: 51 points, 9 of 17 3-point shots, 14 of 17 free throws in 101-79 victory vs. USC

Howard somehow added a full point in his average scores in the last two months of the season. That is not difficult for someone with an average of four points per game that suddenly appears in some triples. But for a player who already leads Division I in scoring? Amazing. Howard closed the season with five consecutive 30-point games, the kind of production rarely seen around the hoops of the university since the early days of the 70s with Johnny Neumann of Ole Miss, Austin Carr of Notre Dame, Bird Averitt of Pepperdine and the king. of all of them, Pete Maravich Pistol of LSU. It is eight points behind the great Duke J.J. Redick and entering the ranks of the 20 best career scorers in the NCAA Division I. Whether here with Obi Toppin and Luka Garza, or on that list with Lionel Simmons, Tyler Hansbrough and Elvin Hayes, Howard is making a rather serious company in this days.

Payton Pritchard, PG, Oregon

Key Statistics: 20.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 5.5 apg

Defining game: 38 points, six rebounds, four assists, 6 of 14 3-point shots at 73-72 over the victory in Arizona

Pritchard began his career as an essential piece of the 2017 Final Four team of the Ducks and will finish his senior season as All-American of the first team, champion of the regular Pac-12 season and … who knows? The Ducks will hold their third NCAA Tournament in four years with Pritchard as the owner. A holder in 140 games in a 144-game race (to date), flourished this season, reaching or exceeding the 20-point mark 16 times and passing at least seven assists nine times. He increased his 3-point percentage from .328 to .415 and attempted 26 percent more free throws. He turned his 2-point attempts into a .512 clip. Already an excellent player, he rose to domination.

Second team of all Americans

Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

Key Statistics: 18.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, .468 field goal percentage

Defining game: 21 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and 40 minutes played in the 78-75 victory over Texas Tech

It is quite obvious that Dotson and his teammate Udoka Azubuike were mutually affected by the search for the first All-America team. Each had significant support among voters for first team honors and fell short. However, they have spent much of the last month on top of college basketball since they traveled to Waco and defeated Baylor, the top-ranked, in a revenge meeting in the Big 12. Dotson has been essential to the excellence of the Jayhawks . His ability to be a multiple threat from the point of view of the owner helps to cover the infrequent 3-point shots of the team.

Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas

Key Statistics: 13.2 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 2.5 blocks per game, .737 field goal percentage

Defining game: 23 points, 19 rebounds, three blocks, 11 of 13 shots in the 64-61 victory at Baylor

The 12 great coaches predicted in the preseason that he would be the player of the year of his league, probably because they had spent the whole summer trying to find a way to deal with him. (They did not). Azubuike's best fitness allowed him to average 28 minutes per game, and that number increased against the 12 great opponents. He reached the four-foul mark only six times in 31 games, demonstrating his greater ability to dominate the defense without fouls.

Malachi Flynn, PG, State of San Diego

Key Statistics: 17.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 5.1 apg, .441 field goal percentage

Defining game: 36 points, five rebounds, seven assists, 13 of 20 shots in the 83-76 win in Nevada

Flynn became a star from nowhere for the Aztecs after being transferred from the state of Washington, where his team won only four league games. This year, with Flynn at the controls, the state of San Diego won almost all of them, falling short of a perfect regular season with a home loss at the end of the season against UNLV. Flynn became a more productive player as the season progressed, scoring in double figures in each Mountain West game and reaching the 20-point mark seven times against league opponents.

Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

Key Statistics: 17.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.6 bpg, .577 field goal percentage

Defining game: 26 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks in the 87-75 victory at Michigan State

In a team full of talented young players whose offensive production was occasionally lost, Carey was a fundamental piece of the attack he delivered most of the time. He scored in double figures in all games, except in two, and both were comfortable victories in which he could afford not to put baskets. He struggled periodically with fault problems, but still averaged 25 minutes. He managed to lead Duke in scoring while he was only second in shots.

Cassius Winston, PG, State of Michigan

Key Statistics: 18.6 ppg, 5.9 apg .432 percentage of 3 points

Defining game: 32 points, nine assists, 11 of 19 shots in the 87-69 victory over Michigan

The history of Winston's senior season cannot be told without the tragedy that affected him and his family in early November: the loss of his younger brother. It indelibly affected his game, but he seemed to regain the joy of the game and return to his typical domain as the season progressed. His brilliance in the last five games (20.8 ppg, 6.8 apg, .623 field goal percentage) led him to five consecutive Spartans victories. On his last day, Tom Izzo was so reluctant to get him off the court that he almost missed the opportunity to call Winston with his curtain, and the ceremonial kiss of the Spartan logo on the central court.

All Americans from the third team

Jared Butler, PG, Baylor

Key Statistics: 16.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.1 apg

Defining game: 22 points, four rebounds, 9 of 18 shots in the 67-55 victory over Kansas

Butler's rapid development was one of the many essential ingredients for Baylor's rise this season, but perhaps the most obvious. He was a 10-point scorer and a 35-point 3-point shooter in his first year, but he became a dynamic scorer whose 3-point shot was key to the Bears attack.

Jalen Smith, C, Maryland

Key Statistics: 15.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 2.4 bpg

Defining game: 29 points, 11 rebounds, 10 of 14 shots in the 77-76 victory in Indiana

The player they call "Stix,quot; was transferred to the center after the NBA game of teammate Bruno Fernando and was surrounded in the lineup of Terps mainly by bases and wings, with the occasional attendance of 6-7 of first Donta Scott year. But in that melting pot of Big Ten bigs that includes two others on this All-America list, plus Kaleb Wesson of the state of Ohio, Kofi Cockburn of Illinois and Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers of Wisconsin, Smith at a time published nine consecutive double doubles.

Jordan Nwora, PF, Louisville

Key Statistics: 18.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg, .402 Percentage of 3 points.

Defining game: 22 points, seven rebounds, 4 of 8 3-point shots in the 80-73 victory over Virginia

Nwora served as a prototype of the "Stretch-4,quot; university for the Cardinals, consistently delivering as a defensive rebound and connecting in 76 triples. He was prone to some scoring drops: there were three single-figure scoring games in the ACC game and another against Kentucky, which were generally the product of not being sufficiently involved in the attack. When active, it stands out.

Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

Key Statistics: 20.0 ppg, 11.4 rpg, .562 field goal percentage

Defining game: 30 points, seven rebounds, 13 of 18 shots in the 75-67 victory over Michigan

The misfortune of Minnesota became the misfortune of Oturu, because he delivered a season worthy of recognition from the first team, while the Gophers did not. The loss of Amir Coffey before the draft (he has played only in 13 NBA games) and striker Eric Curry to another devastating injury led the Gophers to run out of equipment in a Big Ten where any weaknesses would be exposed. Oturu personally did not reveal any. He performed superbly for a team that could not win at an NCAA Tournament level. He showed a shooting range of 3 points, the ability to handle basketball in motion, a skilful touch around the hoop. He has better things than the All-American third team in his future.

Filip Petrusev, C, Gonzaga

Key Statistics: 17.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg, .562 field goal percentage

Defining game: 27 points, six rebounds, 8 of 12 shots in 86-76 victory over Saint Mary & # 39; s

Brandon Clarke's game for the NBA after last season created the opportunity for Petrusev to play more than 11 minutes per game last year. The persistent injuries of his teammate Killian Tillie created the need for Petrusev to do more. I was ready for both of you. Petrusev scored in double figures 10 times last year despite understandably limited opportunities. Those who paid close attention thought they might be able to more. He only lost that mark twice this season. The defenses found it so difficult to deal with him that he was sent to the line for 238 free throws. He only converted to a .655 clip, which shows that there is still room for improvement.