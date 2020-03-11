SpaceX will launch humans into space sooner than you think – BGR

%MINIFYHTML50758889a194f92949d934e29313804611% %MINIFYHTML50758889a194f92949d934e29313804612%

SpaceX will finally send humans to space in May, according to company president Gwynne Shotwell.

Both SpaceX and Boeing are part of the NASA Commercial Crew Program, and SpaceX will be the first company to launch astronauts for NASA.

The mission will last at least "a few days,quot; and will transport a couple of NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

It has taken a long time to arrive, but NASA's Commercial Crew program will finally produce a manned mission in May, says SpaceX. The company says it points to its first manned launch in May, which is just around the corner and well ahead of the competitor Boeing.

SpaceX announced its immediate plans on Tuesday, with President Gwynne Shotwell offering a handful of key details on how things will develop, although many of the details remain unclear. The current plan will see a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule take a couple of NASA astronauts to the International Space Station for a brief visit before returning to Earth.

How CNBC Reports, Shotwell made it clear that there are still some obstacles that must be overcome before the mission can continue as planned. "We are shooting for May. We have work to do, NASA has work to do," he said. "We will have to go through a certification process."

One of the main questions that remain for SpaceX and NASA is the decision on how long the mission will last. The length of the stay at the space station, which Shotwell described as "TBD at this time," will determine other aspects of mission preparation. The two astronauts who are scheduled to make the inaugural trip on Crew Dragon – Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley – are currently in training.

Along with the revelation that May is the target month of the first manned mission, Shotwell also confirmed that SpaceX plans to send Crew Dragon capsules to space more than once. SpaceX has created a business with its reusable rocket technology, which is a cost-saving measure and also allows faster changes for subsequent missions.

It seems that the company plans to do the same with its manned spacecraft. That is no surprise, especially when you consider that the cargo version of the Dragon spacecraft is already being reused for resupply missions to the ISS. All those successful flights aside, this first manned launch will obviously be the highest-risk mission in which SpaceX has participated.

Assuming everything goes well, SpaceX Crew Dragon seeks to consolidate its place as the means to send NASA astronauts to the space station. Meanwhile, Boeing is struggling to tidy up its Starliner spacecraft after a failed test flight forced him to abort an unmanned trip to the ISS. NASA gave the company a list of 61 things to do to make things right, so it is not clear when we will see the spacecraft fly again.

Image source: NASA