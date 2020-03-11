Southend United: Judge postpones bid to liquidate League One club | Soccer news







A judge postponed an offer to end the Southend United League One football club.

%MINIFYHTMLbb9b33fcfbfbc7b4f7e6e427edd5648811% %MINIFYHTMLbb9b33fcfbfbc7b4f7e6e427edd5648812%

HM Revenue & Customs officials say taxes were owed and have asked for the club to be liquidated.

Judge Cheryl Jones considered the request Wednesday at a hearing at the Insolvency and Business Court specialized in London.

She said she would be reconsidered on April 29.

The detail of how much Southend owed, which is located in the relegation zone of League One and administered by former England defender Sol Campbell, was not disclosed at the hearing.

Southend currently ranks 22nd in the League One table, 16 points adrift from the AFC Wimbledon in the twentieth. They travel to play Rotherham United on Saturday.