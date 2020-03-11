South by Southwest Festival refuses to issue refunds after cancellation due to coronavirus

After city officials in Austin, Texas, announced that this year's South By Southwest festival had been canceled due to the threat of coronavirus, the company behind the festival now refuses to issue refunds to those who bought tickets for the event.

According to Page sixThousands of people bought tickets to the annual festival featuring numerous movie premieres, concerts by world-class musicians, and presentations by media and business leaders. It was scheduled to begin on March 13 and until March 22.

The SXSW 2020 Film Festival is canceled, but these 15 independent films should still be on your radar. Read our #SXSW Preview here: https://t.co/A2knoIVGyo pic.twitter.com/m9cvevK3zy – IndieWire (@IndieWire) March 11, 2020

On the SXSW website, the terms and conditions for participating in the event include a strict no refund policy.

"Each and every one of the payments made to SXSW is non-refundable for any reason, including, but not limited to, the lack of credentials due to illness, acts of God, travel-related problems, acts of terrorism, loss of employment and / or duplicate purchases. "

On Friday, March 6, conference organizers wrote on the SXSW website that they were "devastated,quot; by sharing the news that the festival had been canceled for the first time in 34 years. They explained that "the show must continue,quot; is in their DNA, but now they have to solve the ramifications of this "unprecedented situation."

the Dallas Morning News They reported that city officials ended up canceling the festival due to growing fears about COVID-19, although no cases have been reported in the city of Austin or in the surrounding counties.

SXSW and Ultra Music Festival will not give refunds after canceling due to Coronavirus https://t.co/LfVe9e5fqZ pic.twitter.com/EK2DdhqEAZ – BallerAlert (@balleralert) March 10, 2020

People from all over the world attend the festival every year, and just a few days before the cancellation, the organizers of the announcement insisted that the event continue as scheduled. But, numerous high profile artists and major brands began to leave the festival due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Ozzy Osbourne, Trent Reznor and the Beastie Boys had already left the ship, as had Apple, Netflix, Facebook, Twitter and Intel.

The organizers say they are exploring options to reschedule the event, and are working to provide a "virtual SXSW online experience,quot; as soon as possible for the participants of 2020. They added that they understand the seriousness of the situation for creatives using South By Southwest to accelerate their careers.

South By Southwest also expressed concern about the hundreds of small businesses in Austin (venues, theaters, vendors, production companies, and service industry personnel) who rely on the festival each year to grow their business.



