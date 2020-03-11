Soulja Boy says he is now selling dish detergent

After his release from jail a few months ago, Soulja Boy had kept a fairly low profile, but this week he visited The Breakfast Club to talk about his new companies, which include the sale of dish detergent.

"Once you enter the music industry, you branch out, do you know what I am saying? Do different things, like, try different things, try different commercial companies.

"I have dishwashing detergent. Everyone needs soap," he explained.

According to The Soap Shop & # 39; s Official website, the company is a "private franchise company of laundry detergent, liquid detergent, body detergent and cleaning products established in 2014,quot;.

The rapper was arrested last year for allegedly having firearms and ammunition, and for not completing his community service ordered by the court. He was jailed a month later for violating his probation. He was ordered to complete 225 days of community service. Soulja was released five months earlier for good behavior.

Review the interview below.