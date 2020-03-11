Sonny Bill Williams could face knee surgery, says Toronto coach Brian McDermott | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML9c2d298972fac5295c5326ed2f37e91511% %MINIFYHTML9c2d298972fac5295c5326ed2f37e91512%





Sonny Bill Williams was absent from the Wolfpack team that beat Huddersfield 18-0

%MINIFYHTML9c2d298972fac5295c5326ed2f37e91513% %MINIFYHTML9c2d298972fac5295c5326ed2f37e91514%

Sonny Bill Williams may need minor knee surgery, according to Toronto Wolfpack coach Brian McDermott.

%MINIFYHTML9c2d298972fac5295c5326ed2f37e91515% %MINIFYHTML9c2d298972fac5295c5326ed2f37e91516%

The former All Black was absent from the Wolfpack team that beat Huddersfield 18-0 in the Coral Challenge Cup on Wednesday night to reserve their place in Monday's sixth round draw in New York.

"Sonny Bill is having a little knee pain right now," McDermott said. "We could take a look at how that works.

"I could go get it checked on Saturday. Let's cross our fingers, by all accounts, it will be a 10-day or two-week job in the worst case."

In Williams' absence, Samoa international Ricky Leutele scored the only attempts within the first 10 minutes to put Toronto on track for a first Super League club victory.

The victory was also achieved without former England striker Jon Wilkin, while McDermott chose to use only 14 players, keeping three of his four substitutes on the bench for the full 80 minutes.

Although Darcy Lussick was included in 17, McDermott says he was not ready to return from injury yet, so Gadwin Springer, Adam Sidlow and Anthony Mullally played long minutes.

Ricky Leutele of Toronto Wolfpack scores his second attempt during the Challenge Cup match at John Smith Stadium

Among the unused substitutes was French international Tony Gigot, whose one-month trial expires this weekend, and McDermott admits that the club has a lot of work to do on its salary cap to make its stay permanent.

Center Chase Stanley was able to make his first appearance of the season after Gary Wheeler's release and McDermott says he needs to further strengthen his team to avoid relegation.

"We are trying to create some space at the top and we are moving things around the team," he added.

"We need to do more re-jigging of the team because I don't think what we have right now is enough to prevent relegation."

"I have some really tough decisions to make because whoever makes room is all good friends, but these things have to be done."