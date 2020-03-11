SoCal events canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As the worldwide coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, with more than 100,000 cases reported worldwide, including dozens in southern California, many event organizers have decided to cancel or postpone events throughout the southern United States.

Between January and March, more than 20,000 scheduled music events have been canceled or postponed in China and Hong Kong, according to Billboard.

In southern California, new reports of canceled events aimed at attracting large crowds were announced almost every day.

See a continuous list of major canceled or postponed events below.

Events canceled or postponed 2020:

March 10th: Goldenvoice announces the postponement of Coachella and Stagecoach until October 2020. The festival was originally scheduled for the weekends of April 10 and 16. It will now take place on the weekends of October 9 and 16. The Country Stagecoach The music festival moved to the weekend of October 23.

March 10th: The Los Angeles Times postpones the 25th Book Festival for the weekend of October 3 and 4 on the USC campus. The 4th Food Bowl, previously scheduled for May, will also move to fall, awaiting an official date.

March 10th: Sony Pictures anticipates the release date in the United States for the Peter Rabbit sequel "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,quot; from April 3 to August 7.

March 9: The rock band Pearl Jam postpones part of its Gigaton 2020 tour that will be presented in Los Angeles and San Diego.

March 8: The 2020 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, scheduled to start on Monday, was canceled on Sunday.

February 25: Korea Times Music Festival scheduled for April 25, in the postponed Hollywood Bowl. Artists who had been scheduled to perform at the festival included comedian Kim Young-cheol, singer and songwriter Ha Sung-woon, and K-pop group Momoland.