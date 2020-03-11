Snoop Dogg Clowns 6ix9ine for Snitching

Snoop Dogg is not relaxing with Tekashi 6ix9ine and recently made him a clown on his show by snitch, along with the rapper from TDE Schoolboy Q.

In GGN, the couple discussed snitches in Hip Hop.

"We already have one in hip-hop," Snoop said. "6ix9ine is already doing that. He is doing his best. He is doing the shit out of that shit he says."

Then he intervened in the state of gang culture in modern times.

"It's a new wave of nonsense in the world," Snoop continued. "I know in the past, even where you came from, an * ggas had to wear it. It wasn't just waking up and getting out of the hood. You had to wear, you had to go through some things, you really had to make a living … For me, that remedy is out of here. There is no more of that. It has been washed. "

6ix9ine received an official release date of August 2 of this week.