Snoop Dogg Clowns 6ix9ine for Snitching

Bradley Lamb
Snoop Dogg is not relaxing with Tekashi 6ix9ine and recently made him a clown on his show by snitch, along with the rapper from TDE Schoolboy Q.

In GGN, the couple discussed snitches in Hip Hop.

"We already have one in hip-hop," Snoop said. "6ix9ine is already doing that. He is doing his best. He is doing the shit out of that shit he says."

Then he intervened in the state of gang culture in modern times.

