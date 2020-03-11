Snooki and Deena Cortese reveal that the producers forced them to give a speech at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding

While filming the last part of the current Jersey Shore season, it was rumored that Nicole & # 39; Snppki & # 39; Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Jenni & # 39; JWoww & # 39; Farley ruined Angelina Pivarnick's big day with a speech that made her cry and boo her. off stage It turns out that the speech was created by the producers of the program.

Snooki, JWoww and Deena are fed up with the bad girls narrative that has surrounded them since the incident and decided to talk about it.

Deena was the first to tell fans that the producers forced them to give a speech they didn't want to make in the first place.

Snooki recently revealed in his podcast that the speech was the product of the overproduction of the showrunners. She said that since MTV paid for Angelina's wedding, they basically called the sots.

Ena Deena was right, the producers forced us to deliver the speech. I literally said "no,quot; about 10 times. Although MTV paid for Angelina's wedding completely and it was the final episode of the season, of course they wanted it to be crazy with all of us there. His sister was the maid of honor and I felt that I should deliver the speech. I was really uncomfortable. I thought, "I'm not making a damn speech … I don't like being forced to do something that I don't feel comfortable with and Deena was talking about."

The violent reaction is what led her to finally decide to leave the program forever.

He even revealed that the epic dance routine Pauly, Vinny and Ronnie did at Mike Sorrentino's weddings was actually the idea of ​​the producers.

Snooki feels that they should be less involved with what happens and that things develop naturally.

He recently made his last press career in the last season in which he will appear.

Snooki also realized that he would probably get into trouble telling the truth, but at this point, it doesn't matter.



