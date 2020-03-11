Single relationships ranked from lowest to highest

Maybe it was the title of his Freeform spin-off series:Ben and Lauren: Happy forever?that cursed them, but fans were surprised when the couple, who got engaged at the end of season 20, announced that they would end their one-year commitment in May 2017. In fact, it was the most wanted celebrity breakup on Google that year. .

"We feel fortunate for the time we spend together and we will continue to be friends with a lot of love and mutual respect," said a joint statement at that time. "We want nothing but the best for each other, and we ask for your support and understanding at this time."

You could still say that he is one of the most popular singles of all time, Ben took the break especially strong, struggling to move on and collapse during The Bachelor Winter Games. "To be honest, I'm still emotionally dealing with the loss of that relationship," he said on the show, which aired in January 2018, and added that the public's interest in the division was something he had problems with.

"When something so real to you seems so small to everyone else, and not only to friends and family, millions of people, it breaks you every day, and that is what stinks, because as much as I have followed, and I have,quot; It still hurts, even though we've spent months. "

Since then, Ben has entered into his first serious relationship, officially introducing his new girlfriend, Jessica Clarke, to the world in February 2019. Lauren, meanwhile, is dating the country singer Chris lane, recently moving to Nashville to live with him.