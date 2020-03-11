Sikorsky obtains a $ 500 million Pentagon contract for UH-60M helicopters – Defense Blog

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a commercial unit of the largest weapons supplier of the Lockheed Martin Pentagon, won a US Army contract modification. UU. Valued at up to $ 500 million for work on Black Hawk helicopters of lot 44 UH-60M.

The U.S. Department of Defense UU. He announced on Tuesday an agreement worth approximately $ 525.3 million for the MY IX Army Program Year 4, Lot 44, requirement of 38 UH-60M Army aircraft, and to exercise an option for two UH-60M green planes FMS

The contract modification covers 38 helicopters for the US Army. UU. Y2 UH-60M for military sales abroad to add 257 UH / HH-60Ms of the original $ 3.8 billion deal.

Work will be done in Stratford, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022.

Today, the UH-60 Black Hawk constitutes the largest army of rotating wings with more than 2,100 cells in the current inventory.

With multiple versions of the Black Hawk in service, the helicopter is considered the "workhorse,quot; of Army aviation. In addition to being the main tactical transport helicopter of the US Army. In the US, approximately 1,200 UH-60 operate in 30 partner and allied countries.

UH-60M Black Hawk is a medium-height rotating wing helicopter designed and manufactured by Sikorsky, to meet the changing needs of war. It is a modernized version of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

UH-60M has multi-mission capabilities and features a new cell, advanced digital avionics and a powerful propulsion system. It can be used to carry out tactical transport, public services, combat search and rescue, air assault, command and control, medical evacuation, air maintenance, search and rescue, disaster relief and fire fighting. It offers a better situational awareness and a greater capacity for survival.