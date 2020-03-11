Shocking F-16 fighter accident of the Pakistan Air Force captured by the camera – Defense Blog

A newly launched video It shows the shocking moment of an accident of an F-16 aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) near Shakarparian in Islamabad on Wednesday morning.

A F-16A MLU fighter jet from the Pakistan Air Force, 38 Wing, 9 Sqn "Griffins," crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad, during rehearsals of the March 23 parade.

According to a PAF spokesman, wing commander Noman Akram embraced martyrdom in the incident.

Rescue teams have been sent to the scene of the accident, he said.

The headquarters of the air has ordered an investigation board to determine the cause of the accident, according to the statement.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ

I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate accident before March 23. May the deceased soul of the Shaheed Wing Commander, Noman Akram, rest in eternal peace and may Allah grant his loved ones to know. Ameen pic.twitter.com/PDJADnZFKy – Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) March 11, 2020

"The Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF F-16 plane crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad, during rehearsals of the March 23 parade," the statement said.

Last month, a PAF training plane crashed on February 12 during a routine training mission near Takht Bhai in the Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was the third PAF training plane to crash into a routine training mission in less than two months.