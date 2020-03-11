Sheriff: the man allegedly posed as a police officer in southern Minnesota – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after two weekend incidents of a man possibly supplanting a police officer.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office says the incidents were reported Saturday night and Sunday morning near Ellendale.

The first happened in a parking lot near Interstate 35. The victim reported that a man in a dirty Dodge Durango with exhaust fumes approached him and identified himself as an Iowa deputy.

The victim described the man as about 30 years old, with a medium build and dark hair. The victim told police that the man made him feel uncomfortable, so he called 911. The man left before the officers arrived at the scene.

The second incident occurred 90 minutes later on I-35 south of Ellendale. A passerby reported that they saw a vehicle with red and blue flashing lights in the front window stop.

Anyone who has been arrested for a vehicle that matches the description of the suspect vehicle should call the sheriff's office at 507-377-5200.