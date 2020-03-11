Shahid Kapoor is being trained by Rohit Sharma coach for Jersey



Jersey will be Shahid Kapoor's next remake in the south after the successful Kabir Singh, which was an Arjun Reddy remake. He will be seen playing a cricketer in Jersey and the meticulous actor leaves no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character he plays. The latest reports suggest that Jersey manufacturers have cornered cricket coach Rohit Sharma and mentor Dinesh Lad to train Shahid. According to reports, the film's producers chose to get a renowned coach to train Shahid. And good enough that Gowtam Tinnanuri also agreed with the same.



In addition, the actor is also being trained by Ranji Trophy coaches at the state level for the film. Well, if that wasn't all. For Shahid, who has played cricket at the university level, an eight-member team has been hired that includes certified athletic trainers and fitness experts from the United Kingdom to help him achieve his correct character. We can't wait for Shahid to take the big screen by surprise, and you?