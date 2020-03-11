Sexual infidelity causes complications – Up News Info

Dear Readers: Every year I move away from my daily column to work on other creative projects. I have gathered some thematic columns of "The best of,quot; from 10 years ago. Today's compilation addresses issues related to sexually unfaithful couples. (Some content has been slightly edited). I will return in two weeks with new columns.

%MINIFYHTMLcc642e09506f598ad5de1efe83312b3311% %MINIFYHTMLcc642e09506f598ad5de1efe83312b3312%

Dear Amy: My husband is almost 70 years old. He is a doorman in an apartment building. I just learned that he has been playing with other women who work in the building for almost 20 years.

We live near where he works, so everyone knows he is married. He says it means nothing, that it is just "free loot in the elevator." He doesn't want to break our marriage and said he would die without me. He returns home directly after work and says he is very happy in our marriage, and I am trying to stay in the marriage.

I am under the care of a doctor and try to cope. He will not change, and I know he will never leave me!

What kind of woman accepts this type of relationship?

– sad wife

Dear sad: I imagine wanting to stay in a long marriage where there is a tremendous emotional investment. There are also valid practical reasons to remain in a marriage. However, your husband not only does not regret his elevator booty calls, but, according to you, lacks the intention and ability to change.

I do not agree. Any of us is able to change, given the right motivation. You should provide this motivation.

Her husband is sleazy and unethical at work. His behavior could (and should) lead him to lose his job. Beyond his anger and sense of betrayal, he is surely recalibrating his personal estimation of him. You should be given a clear directive about your options. You must also agree to meet with yourself and a professional counselor.

While you are solving things, you should consider intensifying your presence in your professional life; If available, you may want to bring coffee at unexpected times and conduct your own elevator inspections without prior notice.

April 2010

Dear Amy: I am a 53 year old man committed to a wonderful woman several years younger. She is honest, sweet and attractive. She has a goodness that few possess.

My problem is that although I love her, I am not in love with her. We haven't been intimate for a long time because I just don't feel that way about her. Instead, I have searched and found intimacy with others.

These other women were simply fulfilling a need. But about a year ago I met someone special. She knows about my fiancee and has pressured me to break the engagement. But I can't find a way to finish it because I know it would devastate my fiancee.

She is too kind and sweet to be hurt that way. We have talked about not being intimate, and I make excuses (such as invented medical problems that cause impotence).

How should I handle this?

– Perplexed in Pittsburgh

Dear Perplexed: There is an old saying: "The truth will set you free." Well, in this case, the truth will free your fiancee. And frankly, of you two, she's the one that worries me.

I often suggest scripts for people to use as blueprints for challenging conversations. Here's yours: "Honey, I'm a liar and cunning dog. I don't deserve you. I know people usually say that, but in this case, it's really true. I don't really deserve you."

Tell him what you've been doing. Then, apologize to her, to all the people who suffer from real sexual dysfunctions (whose diseases she made fun of), and to anyone she has used sexually and perhaps emotionally deceived to meet her own needs. You should also suggest that your fiance get an STD test.

If you want to make things easier, do not sweeten this. Tell him everything. His relief by ending you will ease his devastation.

May 2010

Dear Amy: I hope you remind those wives whose husbands cannot be monogamous that tests should be done occasionally to detect sexually transmitted diseases.

This would really be a valuable public service announcement.

– Williamsburg nurse

Dear nurse I agree that anyone in a sexual relationship should have an STD test, whether they suspect or not that their partner is cheating. Thank you for this healthy reminder.

October 2010

(You can send an email to Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)