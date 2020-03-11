Sexual infidelity causes complications – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Grandma is too busy to take care of children - The Denver Post

Dear Readers: Every year I move away from my daily column to work on other creative projects. I have gathered some thematic columns of "The best of,quot; from 10 years ago. Today's compilation addresses issues related to sexually unfaithful couples. (Some content has been slightly edited). I will return in two weeks with new columns.

%MINIFYHTMLcc642e09506f598ad5de1efe83312b3311%%MINIFYHTMLcc642e09506f598ad5de1efe83312b3312%

Dear Amy: My husband is almost 70 years old. He is a doorman in an apartment building. I just learned that he has been playing with other women who work in the building for almost 20 years.

We live near where he works, so everyone knows he is married. He says it means nothing, that it is just "free loot in the elevator." He doesn't want to break our marriage and said he would die without me. He returns home directly after work and says he is very happy in our marriage, and I am trying to stay in the marriage.

I am under the care of a doctor and try to cope. He will not change, and I know he will never leave me!

What kind of woman accepts this type of relationship?

– sad wife

Dear sad: I imagine wanting to stay in a long marriage where there is a tremendous emotional investment. There are also valid practical reasons to remain in a marriage. However, your husband not only does not regret his elevator booty calls, but, according to you, lacks the intention and ability to change.

I do not agree. Any of us is able to change, given the right motivation. You should provide this motivation.

Her husband is sleazy and unethical at work. His behavior could (and should) lead him to lose his job. Beyond his anger and sense of betrayal, he is surely recalibrating his personal estimation of him. You should be given a clear directive about your options. You must also agree to meet with yourself and a professional counselor.

While you are solving things, you should consider intensifying your presence in your professional life; If available, you may want to bring coffee at unexpected times and conduct your own elevator inspections without prior notice.

April 2010

%MINIFYHTMLcc642e09506f598ad5de1efe83312b3313%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here