SEC 2020 tournament odds: Kentucky, once again, the betting favorite

After winning four of the last five SEC tournaments and claiming the conference championship in the regular season, Kentucky had to be considered the favorite of bets in this year's SEC Tournament. The Wildcats are perennially the team to beat with 31 SEC tournament championships to their credit, while no other program has claimed more than six titles. However, it is interesting to look below the odds of the SEC Tournament.

Although the Florida Gators are the No. 5 seed and will have to win four games in four days to win this event, they have the third lowest probability on the board. It is considered that they are more likely to win the conference tournament than two teams that have an additional goodbye, LSU and Mississippi State, and only time will tell if this was a silly notion or a premonitory belief.

SEC 2020 tournament fees

Kentucky +175

Auburn +275

Florida +350

LSU +500

Mississippi State +900

Tennessee +1200

Arkansas +2000

Alabama +2500

South Carolina +3300

Texas A,amp;M +4000

Georgia +8000

Missouri +8000

Ole Miss +10000

Vanderbilt +15000

The Wildcats won the SEC for three games, but this Kentucky team is not as overwhelming as some of John Calipari's previous squads. They are ranked 28th in the nation based on Ken Pomeroy's qualifications, and that has many analysts who believe the Wildcats are vulnerable in Nashville this week.

Ashton Hagans cannot play in the SEC Tournament after staying out of the end of the regular season. According to reports, Hagans is dealing with anxiety problems, and there could also be some NCAA problems after an image of Hagans emerged showing a large amount of cash over the weekend. That would leave Kentucky without its main distributor and its best perimeter defender, as Hagans leads the team in assists (6.4 per game) and steals (1.9 per game).

Immanuel Quickley is Kentucky's top scorer and the best three-point shooter, while Nick Richards has been a force in painting with the ball. They give the Wildcats two of the best offensive options in the nation, and this team has another advantage. Unlike Calipari teams in the past, Kentucky is fantastic from the free throw line, making 79.7 percent of its free throws this season. That is the best in the nation.

Auburn remains one of the most difficult teams to solve. The Tigers won their first 15 games before being crushed by Alabama and Florida, and there is a great variation with what you will get from this team night after night.

The Tigers are out of the first 300 in terms of perimeter shooting, making only 30.6 percent of their three, but their internal play is strong with Isaac Okoro and Austin Wiley thriving inside. Samir Doughty can also take charge on occasion, and that will be necessary in this competition since Auburn's defense is not as strong as it has been in previous seasons.

Florida was one of the most disappointing teams of the season. The Gators were expected to challenge Kentucky for the SEC title with the transfer of Kerry Blackshear Jr. graduates to the head, but they finished out of the top four and will have to play with Ole Miss or Georgia on Thursday afternoon.

Blackshear could miss the SEC Tournament due to a wrist injury, and his absence would affect the odds of CBB bets for Florida games. He is one of the team's most productive players, and the defenses could focus on Keyontae Johnson in painting without Blackshear's ability to stretch the floor. That doesn't make the Gators a tempting bet at +350.

Tennessee could have finished 9-9 at the conference, but the Volunteers have been given a decent opportunity to make noise in Nashville. The Vols will have an advantage on the local court with the place relatively close to Knoxville, and they finished the regular season with victories over Florida and Kentucky in two of their last three games.

Rick Barnes has the Volunteers playing strong inside defense, but there are big concerns when this team has the ball. Jordan Bowden and Lamonte Turner have been terrible from the three-point range, and John Fulkerson and Yves Pons can only do so much for themselves.

The other interesting thing to consider in these probabilities is the current price in Arkansas. The Razorbacks are the No. 11 seed and will have to win five games in five days, but they only have a 20-1 chance to win the SEC Tournament.