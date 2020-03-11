Scotland agrees to appeal to the "guilty,quot; Libyan of Lockerbie bombings | Scotland news

%MINIFYHTML8d42c9baaf525fd31356815086c5a32911% %MINIFYHTML8d42c9baaf525fd31356815086c5a32912%

The conviction of the only man convicted of the bombing of a Lockerbie plane in 1988 was remitted to appeal to the High Court of Justice of Scotland.

Scotland's Criminal Case Review Commission said Wednesday that The family of Libyan intelligence officer Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, who died in 2012, could issue an appeal for his conviction for the attack on flight 103 of Pam Am, which was flown over the Scottish city of Lockerbie in December 1988 en route from London to New York.

Al-Megrahi, who denied being involved, died in Libya in 2012 after being released three years earlier by the Scottish government for compassionate reasons after a diagnosis of terminal cancer.

He first appealed his conviction in 2002, but the High Court of Scotland rejected him.

The following year he appealed to the Scottish Criminal Case Review Commission and the case was referred to the High Court for a second appeal in 2007. However, he abandoned it in 2009.

In 2018, the commission said it would conduct a complete review of the conviction to decide whether to refer the case for a new appeal. His main findings were made public on Wednesday.

In 2003, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi accepted his country's responsibility for the bombing and paid compensation to the families of the victims, but did not admit to having personally ordered the attack.

Scotland's top prosecutor said in 2014 that no evidence had emerged to cast doubt on the conviction.

However, his family and some relatives of the Scottish victims have doubted his fault.

The majority of the victims of the explosion in the Scottish city of Lockerbie in Scotland were Americans on their way home for Christmas. Eleven people died on the ground when the plane bound for New York crashed when a bomb exploded in its hold about 40 minutes after leaving London Heathrow Airport.

"This is an important event," said Nadim Baba of Al Jazeera, reporting from London. "In recent years, his legal team has been asking to open again."