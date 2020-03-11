SEATTLE, wash. – A scientist from the USA UU. You are helping public health authorities understand and track the coronavirus, uncovering clues to how it got and spread across Washington state and beyond, including the possibility of spreading an outbreak on the Grand Princess cruise ship.

The Washington governor on Wednesday banned large public events in three counties, a strategy guided by the work of Trevor Bedford and his colleagues, who have estimated that there are currently 1,100 active cases in the state, most of them undiscovered by evidence.

Like a detective who studies fingerprints, Bedford uses the genetic code left by the virus. The connecting dots are mutations in the virus' genetic alphabet, a 30,000-letter chain that changes at the rate of one letter every 15 days.

Those little mutations don't change the effect of the virus on people, but they do allow scientists to draw conclusions about how it spreads from person to person.

After a person is tested for the virus with nasal and throat swabs, a small part of the sample can be used to quickly sequence the virus genome. That work has been happening, not only in Seattle, but in other labs around the world. Scientists are sharing their results on a public platform where they have been sharing data from the influenza genome since 2008.

This week, Bedford's lab at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center worked with California researchers to find links between a group of cases in the Seattle area and the outbreak on the Grand Princess cruise ship in California.

"They are all very genetically similar," Bedford told The Associated Press. "It seems very possible,quot; that the virus from the Washington outbreak reached the Grand Princess.

Dr. Charles Chiu of the University of California, San Francisco, agreed. He provided the genome sequence for seven samples from infected passengers who left the Grand Princess this week. An eighth sample from a previous Grand Princess cruise ship to Mexico had ties to Washington state, Chiu said, and that person likely planted the outbreak among passengers on board when the ship left for Hawaii.

"The simplest explanation," Chiu said, is that the previous Grand Princess passenger had been in Washington state and then planted the cruise outbreak.

There is an alternative explanation, Chiu said. A cruise passenger or crew member was infected in another country, coincidentally by a virus with the same mutations as the cases in Washington state.

"Common sense tells you that it most likely came from Washington," Chiu said.

For most people, the coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover within a few weeks.

Based on the genome sequencing of 18 cases in Washington state, Bedford believes that the state outbreak started with one person, perhaps the 35-year-old man who was the first known case in the United States. The rate of coronavirus infection in the Seattle Flu Study, a project that maps seasonal influenza, indicates that there could be 1,100 active COVID-19 infections in the state, although due to modeling limitations, that number could range from 210 and as high as 2,800 active infections.

Health authorities tried to trace all the people who had contact with the first case of EE. A resident of Snohomish County, north of Seattle, who had visited Wuhan, the Chinese city that was the initial epicenter of the outbreak. He landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on January 15 and started feeling sick the next day. On January 19, he visited a clinic and was hospitalized on January 20.

"They did a very aggressive contact trace to identify anyone who had come into contact with that initial case and a kind of outward concentric circle," said Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She called Bedford's work "an interesting hypothesis," but said the outbreak could have been caused by "secondary planting."

Kristian Andersen, a genetic epidemiologist at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, agreed that one person introduced the virus to Washington state and suggested that active cases are likely to exceed 1,100. None of the conclusions described by Bedford is a surprise, he said in an email.

"The United States has failed to fully prepare for the pandemic, despite having adequate time, and we currently have one of the lowest capabilities for COVID-19 testing," he wrote. "This is still a huge problem and it is very likely that we are currently missing the vast majority of cases that occur across the country."

"Unless our ability to detect cases is transformed in days and aggressive response strategies are put in place, in a couple of weeks we will find ourselves in a very similar situation to what is currently unfolding in Italy," Andersen wrote.

