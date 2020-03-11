Saudi Aramco hit a migrant worker disguised as a disinfectant | Coronavirus outbreak news

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has been criticized after the photos showing one of his migrant workers wearing a surgical mask and a large hand sanitizer dispenser went viral on social media.

Twitter users described the images published Tuesday as "racist,quot; and "classist,quot;, as the worker seemed to walk distributing disinfectant to staff members inside and outside one of his buildings.

A Twitter user, commenting on the images, said: "The Gulf classism. A gift from Aramco."

طبقية خليجية

اهداء من أرامكو pic.twitter.com/FpWsUNw7mE – هشام فقيه (@HishamFageeh) March 10, 2020

While some described the movement as "repackaged,quot; slavery, others said that the person behind the idea needed to "disinfect their brain."

Slavery was never abolished here, just repackaged. https://t.co/W1gFWeWLVl – Naser (@NaserMestarihi) March 10, 2020

صاحب الفكره محتاج تعقيم لدماغه – مرزوقه | كود نمشي MARJ2 (@ mrz_4l) March 10, 2020

In a statement published later on Tuesday, the company expressed "strong dissatisfaction with this abusive behavior that was used to emphasize the importance of disinfection, without the approval of the company's stakeholder."

"The company immediately stopped this act and took strict measures to prevent it from happening again," the statement said. said.

In response to Aramco's statement, a Twitter user said the company needed to apologize to the "person himself,quot; and not to the public.

Translation: "Do not apologize to us, apologize to the person himself, honor him and post a picture of him … The one behind the idea, who did not fear God or respect the worker, did use the dispenser and walk for the company for a whole day. "

Saudi Arabia has been criticized for its human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers.

They constitute a large part of the workforce throughout the region, which includes the block of the Cooperation Council of the Gulf of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Another user said an apology is not enough and asked for responsibility.

الإعتذار لم و لن يكفي ، و يجب معاقبة صاحب الفكرة وتعويض العامل مادياً ومعنوياً .. مشاعر الناس مش لعبة بيدكم! pic.twitter.com/zzYPKZOuQT – اللُجين🤍 (@ looletaa2) March 10, 2020

Translation: "Apologizing is not enough, the person behind the idea must be punished and the worker must be financially and emotionally compensated … people's feelings are not a toy."

In December 2019, Aramco's initial record public offering gave it a price of $ 1.7 billion, making it the most valuable company in the world.

But its shares have fallen more than 11 percent since the beginning of the year amid concerns that the new coronavirus outbreak will slow China's demand for oil and damage the global economy.

The coronavirus outbreak has continued to spread in at least 100 countries. According to the World Health Organization, more than 118,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide and more than 4,200 deaths have been recorded.