Santa Clara County launches new mitigation strategies to combat the spread of coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – The main public health official in Santa Clara County said the strategy to combat the spread of the coronavirus in South Bay is changing from "containment to mitigation."

Dr. Sara Cody, director of public health, said the outbreak of COVID-19 has developed at such a rapid pace that her department has had to review the response plans day by day, sometimes every six hours.

“This is all hands on. We all have a role to play, ”said Cody. "This is an unprecedented public health challenge for our country and certainly here in the county."

On Monday night, the health department issued a legal order prohibiting all public meetings of more than 1,000 people. Cody explained to the Board of County Supervisors that the order was aimed at delaying the spread of the disease and preventing health care providers from becoming overwhelmed.

"As you can imagine, it is much easier for the health care system to administer an infected patient per day for 14 days than to administer to 14 patients on the same day," said Cody.

In terms of increasing the capacity of the tests, four commercial laboratories are configured to drastically increase the volume of patient tests, with a response time of three to four days. But there is a warning, Cody said.

"When we do a small number of tests that go through our public laboratory system, we can gather a lot of information about all those who test positive. Once it has been expanded, and commercial laboratories are testing, we will not have that level of detail in the positive tests, "Cody said.

Cody added that there is no test for coronavirus antibodies, created within the human body in response to an infection.

“Let's say someone was exposed and infected but never has any symptoms. There is no way to know unless you look at your antibodies, to see if they have developed antibodies. Without that, we really can't understand the whole spectrum, "Cody said.

Dr. Cody said that one of the most difficult decisions has been to close or not a large number of schools. There is no data to show that children are amplifiers of the disease, so "the damages outweigh the benefits," according to Cody.

“The damage of school closure would mean that many parents of children cannot go to work. Many of those parents are in our health care and other critical services workforce, ”said Cody.

Mayor Sam Liccardo also announced today that the City of San José would suspend sweeps of homeless camps and place a temporary moratorium on evictions of tenants facing financial difficulties due to the global pandemic.

“I hope that in the next days and weeks we will see schools closed. We already have many workers who stay at home. As a result, they may not be able to pay a salary, and we must make sure to keep people staying while we address this crisis, or else it will be much more difficult from the point of view of public health and public safety, "he said. Liccardo