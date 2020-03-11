Santa Clara County confirms 3 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 48 – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – Three new cases of coronavirus were identified Wednesday night in Santa Clara County, the county Department of Public Health announced. The three new cases bring the total in the county to 48, the most in the Bay Area so far.

County health officials said they expect the numbers to rise. "We hope the numbers grow and we urge everyone to follow Public Health recommendations," SCCDPH said in a statement.

No other details on the three new cases were immediately available Wednesday night.

Excluding the three new cases, the average age of infected people in the county was 58 years old as of Monday. 21 people were hospitalized, 10 of which were in the ICU.

The county confirmed its first death from the new COVID-19 virus on Monday. The same day, county health officials and police announced a ban on mass gatherings of more than 1,000 people. The ban went into effect on Wednesday and will remain in effect for the next three weeks.

Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Health Officer, noted that the ban did not apply to airports or shopping malls and centers with people in transit. The ban also does not include office spaces or retail stores where it is unusual for people to be an arm's length away.