San Jose sharks announce games to be played at SAP empty center over coronavirus concern – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – The San Jose Sharks announced Wednesday that due to concern over the spread of the coronavirus, games at the SAP Center would be played without the presence of fans.

The announcement by the team's owned group, Sharks Sports & Entertainment, follows a decision by Santa Clara County health officials that prohibits gatherings of more than 1,000 people in the county.

The team indicated that the next three Sharks home games, March 19 against Montreal, March 21 against Boston and March 29 against Arizona, would be played as scheduled at the SAP Center, but will be closed to the public. usually.

The Sharks also said that their AHL farm team, the San José Barracuda, would also play the games on March 17 and 22 without fans.

The team would contact ticket holders to credit or refund them for affected games. Single-game buyers can get a refund through their point of purchase, depending on the team.

Other than players, coaches, and team staff, the only other people who would be allowed to attend would be the accredited media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff, and NHL officials.

"I don't stop here and I profess to know the answer to what is right and what is wrong," said Sharks interim coach Bob Boughner of the possibility of playing in front of an empty SAP Center. "If what they say (is) that we cannot play in front of the crowds, then we will have to deal with that." Nothing is confirmed at the end of the Sharks about what the options would be, but as a coach he tries to keep his players focused. "

On Tuesday's skating team, players reacted to the possibility of an empty arena for games against Montreal, Boston and Phoenix.

"It will definitely be a strange feeling if that happens," veteran Joe Thornton said of the threat of an empty arena. "What is happening now is weird to everyone. We are all confused like you (reporters). I see that Italian soccer teams are doing the non-fan thing, so I am not sure what we will have planned at the moment. Let's hit the road for a week so we know more when we get back. "

Sharks forward Timo Meier said he saw the news of the county's announcement on social media Monday night.

"I saw it on Twitter," he said. "We love playing in front of our fans, so it is definitely shocking news. We are all aware of the situation and of what is happening around the world. Where I'm from in Switzerland they have the same problem. "

“As I said, we always like to play in front of our fans, they are great for us. We also know that health comes first ", he added. "We are here to do our job. We love playing hockey. "

Evander Kane was also trying to understand what it would be like to play in front of an empty arena.

"I have never been in the NHL when we play a game without fans," he said. "It would definitely be very different. I know they have announced a couple of different scenarios (empty arenas, game moves to another city). I think we're all waiting to find out what's really going on, so obviously the empty building is one of them. "

"It would be very strange to play in an empty building, that's for sure."