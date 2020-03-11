San Joaquin County prisoners who escaped during the captured San Francisco day pass – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – Two inmates from the San Joaquin County Jail who escaped custody in San Francisco with a day pass ordered by the judge last week were recaptured on Tuesday, authorities said.

Inmates, identified as Elijah Ismael Cervantes, 23, and Stevie Lashawn Wilson, 34, were among a group of five inmates who were on a day pass to be interviewed for possible acceptance into the Delancey Foundation's rehabilitation program. San Francisco street. .

The five inmates had been transported by the San Joaquin County Probation Department to San Francisco on Thursday morning to run for the much requested program.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, probation staff saw them both for the last time at the Delancey Street site in the 600 block of Embarcadero on Thursday; Cervantes was last seen around 10:45 a.m. and Wilson disappeared around 1:45 p.m.

On Tuesday, both men were captured. Around 12:20 p.m., Wilson was taken to the San Joaquin County Jail by probation officers.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Cervantes was arrested by Task Force AB 109 of the San Joaquin County Probation Department with the help of the Fugitive Detention Team of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and U.S. Marshals. UU. After a chase and collision of vehicles in front of St Mary's High School in Stockton.

Cervantes was in custody on charges of vehicle theft, child cruelty, aggression and a revocation of probation; while Wilson was in custody on charges of second-degree theft, carrying an unregistered loaded pistol, being a criminal in possession of a firearm and illegally possessing ammunition, according to the sheriff's office.