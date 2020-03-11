San Francisco schools will remain open amid the threat of the coronavirus; Considered essential meeting – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLc03fcca3038c18e1d2ddc03bcba85a2211% %MINIFYHTMLc03fcca3038c18e1d2ddc03bcba85a2212%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco Unified School District schools will remain open for now as the city searches for ways to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, city leaders announced Wednesday.

Despite a Public Health Order issued by city leaders earlier in the day that bans all nonessential gatherings of 1,000 people or more for the next two weeks, the school district said the schools would remain open as the school It is classified as an essential meeting.

“At this time, experts from the San Francisco Department of Public Health do not recommend the general closure of public schools, as schools are an essential service with multiple community benefits and children have not been shown to be a high-status group. risk for serious illness this time, ”said SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews at City Hall.

But Matthews said that with 14 cases now confirmed in the city, parents should prepare for possible school closings as the situation is changing rapidly.

In the event of widespread school closings, the district is exploring the option of online classes, but Matthews said such a plan would not be implemented unless the district could ensure that all students have equal access.

Although classes will remain open, all sporting and performance events, assemblies, field trips, or gatherings of more than 50 people have been canceled.

School custodians provide additional cleaning services at schools, several times a day in some areas, and students receive additional supplies and time to wash their hands.

Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco Director of Public Health, said: “Today we know that this virus is most likely to harm older people and those with underlying health conditions and chronic diseases. But in children, the virus has been very mild. "

He said the children "remain asymptomatic or experience mild flu symptoms. In fact, in China, the epicenter of the outbreak … there have been no deaths in children between the ages of zero and nine."

Students who are ill are advised to stay home, and the school district is excusing all absences for the time being. Matthews said the district is monitoring class attendance and has already seen a drop.

Also, staff who are at high risk for complications with COVID-19 may have to stay home. Sick leave applications will be accepted for employees who need it, according to district officials.

"As we increase our access to evidence, so will the number of confirmed cases. It is only a matter of time before several students and staff members from SFUSD schools have a diagnosis of coronavirus, COVID-19, ”Colfax predicted.

According to Colfax, testing in the city by DPH staff and private laboratories began Monday.

“Because there are so many requests for testing right now, we are prioritizing testing for people who are in hospitals, for people who are in close contact with people who have a confirmed COVID-19 infection, and for workers health, because we, too, must protect our health care workforce. There is still no on-demand testing in San Francisco, ”he said.

While SFUSD schools will remain open, the Archdiocese of San Francisco announced Tuesday that it would close 90 Bay Area schools, with a handful located in San Francisco, after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

With the temporary closure of some facilities and the banning of large gatherings, including at the Golden State Warriors games, Mayor London Breed predicted that the impacts could have a severe effect on the city's economy.

“As a result of this virus, our economy will have a significant impact; not only on the amount of money we are going to spend on medical challenges to reduce the spread, but also on the loss of conventions, our businesses, employees, "he said.

"We are talking about a significant financial impact, so right now we are financially analyzing what that will mean for our municipal budget this year and next, and what are some of the investments and things we can do to help mitigate the impacts , not only in our schools, but throughout our city, ”said Breed.

