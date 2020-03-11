Sailors will move to Seattle for the first time due to coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) – The Mariners will move from Seattle in late March following the Washington state's decision to ban large-group events in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Seattle had scheduled to open the season at T-Mobile Park with a four-game series against Texas from March 26 to 29, and then host Minnesota in a three-game series from March 30 to April 1.

The Mariners said Wednesday they are working with the commissioner's office on alternative plans.

"While we hope to play baseball again in Seattle as soon as possible, the health and safety of our community is the most important consideration," the team said in a statement.

Declaration of the Seattle Mariners on the community strategies of Governor Jay Inslee to combat the spread of COVID19. 📰 https://t.co/hLUAuzPKcB pic.twitter.com/OnbmBESxJo – Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 11, 2020

Seattle is scheduled to play a series of four games in Minnesota from April 20 to 23 and in Texas from April 24 to 26.