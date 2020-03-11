Safaree publishes a fun video about the realities of parenting with her new girl crying in the background

Right now, we are all aware of how excited "Love & Hip Hop,quot; star Safaree is to finally be a first-time parent. He documented the entire pregnancy of his wife Erica Mena with such happiness and anticipation that it continued once he gave birth, but now that things have calmed down a bit, it seems that he is not ready for grueling reality.

Safaree continually keeps her fans entertained, especially when it comes to her parenting adventures. She has posted videos of him singing hilariously out of tune to his new baby to keep him from crying and overjoyed to finally get the right diaper size after driving through town to find them.

Well, your last video is a little different. Now that her daughter is a few months old, the reality of parenting seems to have hit Safaree hard enough. He recently posted a funny video of himself looking absolutely exhausted alongside Erica, while her daughter was crying intensely in the background.

He gracefully captioned the video with "Baby 4 Out,quot;. Apparently, the novelty has officially disappeared and now he realizes that being a parent is a full-time job. However, we are sure that sooner rather than later, he will post another video of him being the happy and excited father we know and love.

Meanwhile, Safaree agrees to get in shape as she recently revealed that during Erica's pregnancy she gained 12 pounds. However, at this time you may not have more time to work with your new baby than you need all the time.

