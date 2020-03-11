Safaree jokes and tells fans she has a "baby for sale,quot; – Watch her video

Safaree is a proud father, and has been amazed since Erica Mena gave birth to her baby. He has been dancing with his daughter and made fans smile with more videos in which he was having father and daughter moments.

But, it seems that fatherhood has finally taken its toll on Safaree. He just shared a video where he is with Erica, and you can hear his little daughter crying in the background.

Her face says it all, as you will see in the video she shared on her social media account.

Someone said: & # 39; All of you my worst fear is having a baby that I can't return, that's why I don't have any & # 39 ;, and a follower published this: & # 39; Yes, sir … I never saw him so crispy 😂😂 father OHOD … the ghetto huh?

A follower said, "He's going to be tired for the rest of his life," and someone else posted this: "Poor little LMFAOOOO, he looks stressed."

One commenter said, "You know he's stressed out, with gray hair at its best," and someone else posted this: "LMAOOOOO the difference from the video he made when the #RealityHit baby was born."

One commenter wrote, "He's stressed out, emphasized that he doesn't even put his hair on," and someone else said, "Well, imagine being a mom and having more than one and going through it." This is just the beginning, sir. "

Someone said to Safaree: Bienvenido Welcome to the club! I love my son, but I won't do it again! #TeamOneAndDone 💪🏾 ’

One commenter posted this: "Enjoy this time because now my baby is making me tell her what's for dinner as soon as I pick her up from school so she can complain and say she doesn't want that."

Another follower said: No I don't miss those days 😩 nor will I return to those days! Only the little baby crying these days IS ME! & # 39;

Not long ago, Safaree made her fans laugh with a video she shared on social media – she went shopping.



