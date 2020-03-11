Safaree has something to say about the coronavirus: he suspects that the birds play the government

Safaree had some words he wanted to share in his social media account about the coronavirus. The new virus is spreading all over the world, causing massive panic and fear.

A couple of days ago, Italy became a red zone, and all the people in the country are now in quarantine. This scared Europe a lot, as you can imagine.

In general, the global economy has to suffer because of what has happened worldwide lately.

Celebrities also have their own opinions about what has been happening, and it seems that Safaree believes that the government is somewhat involved in the problems related to the virus.

Here is the message he shared on his social media account:

‘Stop letting the corona virus prevent you from living life. I don't trust the government. They have something to do with it. They should have prevented certain flights from entering the United States since December. Go and throw Innah yuh mumma trump‼ ️ ’

People are not exactly here to receive your message and some of their followers even said that what they posted online is disrespectful.

Someone said: "It's a stupid comment. There are victims, my Italy is blocked due to the coronavirus, companies are having big economic problems, nurses and doctors have no breaks, and they are working continuously for us, we can't even get out. a little respect, thanks. "

Another follower wrote: ‘The government is trying to control the population! Just my opinion! Wash your hands to everyone! I'm CNA, just wash your hands, please people! "

Apart from this, Safaree is living his best life these days, after his wife, Erica Mena gave birth to her sweet baby.

He shared a video of himself dancing with his baby in his arms. You should see the sweet clip that managed to impress fans.



