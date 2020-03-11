Ryan Newman talks about the Daytona 500 Mile accident, the extent of his injury

Almost a month after his terrifying accident on the last lap of the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman sat down Wednesday for his first extensive interview to discuss the incident that kept him out of the last three NASCAR Cup races. And Newman did it, he noted, without a headache.

"Which is surprising," Newman allowed on the "Today,quot; show. "Just a miracle on many levels."

On February 17, Newman was a few hundred yards away from winning his second race at the Daytona 500 when a useful push from second place Ryan Blaney went wrong, sending Newman's Ford Mustang No. 6 to the outer wall and turning around in the air. As he turned, he was nailed to the driver's side door by Corey LaJoie's car traveling at full speed. Newman's car slipped and finally stopped beside the driver. He did not answer.

Newman, 42, said Wednesday he was knocked out during the crash, hence his lack of response immediately afterwards, but did not specify when exactly he lost consciousness. Once the NASCAR security team was able to get him out of the car, he was transported to the nearby Halifax Medical Center and treated for what he later described as a head injury. It avoided damage to internal organs and broken bones.

"Basically like a bruised brain," Newman explained Wednesday. "As if it only took time to heal. I was knocked out. There was a point where I don't remember a part of the race."

"I feel so lucky, on so many levels, I feel so lucky. When I look at the crash and think it's spectacular in a bad way. But then you look at the car, you think about all the things that happened correctly for me to sit here."

Part of what went well for Newman, he said, was the way LaJoie's car hit his.

"I was hit by a car that was traveling 190 miles per hour, and (the initial crash) pushed me back, but then (LaJoie) pushed me forward … as if his car really hit my seat. Many things happened that lined up. "

Newman said he does not know when he will compete again, but would like to return to the car "as soon as possible." According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Roush Fenway Racing, the Newman team, "has said that the expectation is to have him back in the car at the same time when I could possibly compete for the championship – which would mean winning a race and being in the top 30 in points. "

Ross Chastain has been driving the No. 6 Ford in the Cup, while Newman is recovering. He has finished 27, 17 and 23 in Las Vegas, Auto Club and Phoenix, respectively.