Russian senators support Putin's constitutional changes | News

Russian politicians overwhelmingly approved the amendments to the constitution tabled by President Vladimir Putin, including the option of running for two more terms in the Kremlin.

About 160 senators in the upper house Federation Council backed the constitutional reforms on Wednesday with a vote against and three abstentions.

They now have to be approved by two-thirds of Russia's regional parliaments before being put to a public vote on April 22.

In a speech before the vote of the Federation Council, speaker Valentina Matviyenko called the approval of the amendments "one of the most important issues in modern (Russian) history,quot;.

Putin "must have the right to participate in new competitive elections," he said.

"He raised Russia to his knees (and) is considered one of the great world leaders," he said.

He praised the amendment introduced Tuesday that would give Putin a chance to re-run when his current term ends in 2024, effectively resetting the clock in previous presidential terms.

Putin opened the door to constitutional changes that would allow him to remain in power until 2036, but said he favored term limits once the country became "mature,quot; politically.

Putin, 67, who in January revealed a major shake-up of Russian politics and a constitutional reform, is required by the constitution to resign in 2024 when his second and fourth sequential presidential term ends.

Opposition activists said they planned to protest against what some called the rewriting of the constitution in the interest of the ruling elite.

A group said they had requested permission to organize a demonstration on March 21.

Putin, a former KGB officer, has dominated the Russian political landscape for two decades.