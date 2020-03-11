Rosie casts shadow upon Elisabeth Hasselbeck's return to sight

Mychal Watts / WireImage
Rosie O & # 39; Donnell it is taking time to cast some shade.
Wednesday morning Elisabeth Hasselbeck To return to The view to serve as a guest co-host.
joined by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin Y Meghan McCain, the talk show host discussed a variety of topics, including the Coronavirus, Harvey weinsteinjudgments, politics and other "hot topics,quot;.
But after the show aired on the East Coast, Rosie couldn't help but react to the headlines surrounding Elisabeth's return.
"Oh my gosh, not again, enough with her," Rosie shared on Twitter after seeing an article about the show. When a follower asked why they would bring Elisabeth back, Rosie simply replied, "no idea".
While Elisabeth has yet to address comments from social media, the Point of view The author seemed grateful to have the opportunity to appear on the show. In addition to raising awareness of Nashville's rebuilding efforts after a deadly tornado, the former Fox News presenter also supported Project Positivity.
Fans of The view are aware that Elisabeth and Rosie have had a difficult relationship both during and after working at The view together.
Most recently, Rosie stated in Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View that she "was a little in love,quot; with her coworker.
Elisabeth would later respond to her co-host's "reckless,quot; and "false,quot; claims during an appearance on the show.
"That person turned out to be me," he continued. "But if you replace what Rosie said and remove her name and put Ruben or Robert, then we would be in a situation where you would see the objectification of a woman in the workplace. And that's disturbing because where can we really be against of that when it comes to a man against a woman, you don't get a pass because you're a lesbian who objects to a woman in the workplace. You just don't. "
The view airs Monday through Friday on ABC. Check your local listings online.
Watch Daily pop weekday at E! at 12 p.m.
%MINIFYHTML108e5ee93d2d2adb2815b48568aaab3817%