Rosie casts shadow upon Elisabeth Hasselbeck's return to sight

Rosie O & # 39; Donnell it is taking time to cast some shade.

Wednesday morning Elisabeth Hasselbeck To return to The view to serve as a guest co-host.

joined by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin Y Meghan McCain, the talk show host discussed a variety of topics, including the Coronavirus, Harvey weinsteinjudgments, politics and other "hot topics,quot;.

But after the show aired on the East Coast, Rosie couldn't help but react to the headlines surrounding Elisabeth's return.

"Oh my gosh, not again, enough with her," Rosie shared on Twitter after seeing an article about the show. When a follower asked why they would bring Elisabeth back, Rosie simply replied, "no idea".

While Elisabeth has yet to address comments from social media, the Point of view The author seemed grateful to have the opportunity to appear on the show. In addition to raising awareness of Nashville's rebuilding efforts after a deadly tornado, the former Fox News presenter also supported Project Positivity.