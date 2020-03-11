Rory McIlroy can recover from Bay Hill's mistakes and make history at Sawgrass, says Rich Beem | Golf news

"McIlroy's consistency is so strong right now and he continues to put himself in these great positions to win weekly."







The consistency of Rory McIlroy this season has been remarkable

Rory McIlroy has an "exceptional opportunity,quot; to become the first man to successfully defend the title of the Players Championship, but he must avoid the mistakes that derailed him in Bay Hill, says Rich Beem …

It's hard to defend any tournament, but I think McIlroy has a great opportunity to do it this week. There are very few in the game that can approach him at this time and his recent form is almost a reflection of what he did last year.

McIlroy will be determined to eliminate the mistakes that hindered his challenge at Bay Hill

McIlroy's consistency is so strong right now and he continues to put himself in these excellent positions to win weekly. You may stumble a little on the road and you may not have won this year, but it is always there or around at the end of the week.

The number 1 world will find pleasure in the consistency it has had in recent months, although I think he knows that, given how well he has been playing, he could have won five or six in a row recently!

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

He doesn't make too many mental mistakes, although he could stay, he made one last week that prevented him from winning at Bay Hill. The knockout in the sixth was the wrong suit and if I had been falling for it, I would have asked him to take a different suit from the driver.

I don't think he's ever completely satisfied until he gets his next victory, which could easily be this week, but I think he's in an excellent mood now because he has so little to work on.

McIlroy bets on becoming the first consecutive player champion in history

This week's course is always a difficult place to understand, since there is nothing simple about it. It is one of the few places where you play the most does not necessarily help you.

There are many awkward shots and even if you go out with the best game plan in the world, the wind can suddenly change a little and throw that plan you had.

The Players Championship Live Live

We have never seen anyone defend here in Sawgrass and I think the reason for this is that it is not the kind of place of horses per field that we often see on the PGA Tour. Even the best player of my generation, Tiger Woods, could not understand him here enough to go backwards.

There is so much competition at the top of the world rankings at the moment, which is excellent for the game and makes this week so open. I can review this list and defend almost any man on the tee times list I can win this week.