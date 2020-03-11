Rocket attack kills three members of the US coalition in Iraq

BAGHDAD – A discharge of 30 rockets was fired at a sprawling military base north of Baghdad on Wednesday night, killing two US service members and a British citizen, according to a United States official and an Iraqi military officer, both in Iraq.
Within hours, the US-led military coalition in Iraq responded with airstrikes in camps used by Iranian-backed militias near Abu Kamal in Syria, just across the border from Qaim, Iraq. Two Iraqi militias linked to Iran, Hezbollah and Nujaba, operate there, according to an Iraqi military official, who said there was heavy bombardment there on Wednesday.
The two Americans were active duty troops with the Army and Air Force, a US military officer said. The official said 12 coalition soldiers and contractors of various nationalities were injured.
The White House and Pentagon had no immediate comment on the rocket attacks.
A senior Trump administration official said top national security advisers were closely following the situation, but declined to comment further until a more detailed assessment of what happened and who was responsible became available.
A British defense spokesperson confirmed "an incident that involved UK service personnel at Camp Taji, Iraq."
"An investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time," the spokesperson said.
The US military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the attack was under investigation, said 30 107-mm Katyusha rockets were fired at the base from makeshift truck launchers. Of these, 18 landed at the Taji camp.
The names of the victims were not released pending notification of their families.
A similar Katyusha rocket attack in December, which killed an American contractor and which the Americans attributed to Iraqi Hezbollah, triggered a spiral of attacks that almost led to the war between the United States and Iran.
Following that rocket attack, the Americans responded by bombing a Hezbollah headquarters in western Iraq, which led to a siege of the US embassy in Baghdad and then to a US drone attack that killed the leader of the Iran's elite Quds force, Major General Qassim Suleimani.
The attacks ended more than two weeks after Iran launched 16 cruise missiles at bases in Iraq that house US forces. Iranian missile attacks did not kill anyone and tensions appear to have decreased.
However, about 10 days ago, the Iraqi Hezbollah leader renewed threats against US facilities in Iraq and against any Iraqis who work with the Americans, noting that while pro-Iranian armed groups had been restricted, that would end in mid of March.
The situation now, however, is considerably more complicated.
In any case, Iraq is even more fragile, as the fight against the coronavirus is affecting the country at a time when its oil industry, its main source of income, is under extraordinary stress due to the drop in oil prices.
This situation makes it much more difficult for the United States to assess how Iraq will respond if the United States and Iran increase tensions.
Alissa J. Rubin reported from Baghdad and Eric Schmitt from Washington. Thomas Gibbons-Neff contributed reporting from Washington.