Rocket attack kills three members of the US coalition in Iraq

BAGHDAD – A discharge of 30 rockets was fired at a sprawling military base north of Baghdad on Wednesday night, killing two US service members and a British citizen, according to a United States official and an Iraqi military officer, both in Iraq.

Within hours, the US-led military coalition in Iraq responded with airstrikes in camps used by Iranian-backed militias near Abu Kamal in Syria, just across the border from Qaim, Iraq. Two Iraqi militias linked to Iran, Hezbollah and Nujaba, operate there, according to an Iraqi military official, who said there was heavy bombardment there on Wednesday.

The two Americans were active duty troops with the Army and Air Force, a US military officer said. The official said 12 coalition soldiers and contractors of various nationalities were injured.

The White House and Pentagon had no immediate comment on the rocket attacks.

A senior Trump administration official said top national security advisers were closely following the situation, but declined to comment further until a more detailed assessment of what happened and who was responsible became available.