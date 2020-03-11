Rob Kardashian finally wins the lawsuit, but with Chyna's ex-boyfriend

Rob Kardashian finally managed to win in court, a Page Six report recently revealed. Earlier this month, Rob lost his emergency motion for primary custody of his daughter to Blac Chyna. However, another civil lawsuit involving him and Blac's ex-boyfriend, Pilot Jones, was recently settled and Rob received $ 45,000.

Three years ago, Jones filed a lawsuit against Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian for defamation and cyberbullying. Pilot accused both parties of disclosing his personal information to the public and also of reporting him as a bisexual man.

Also, Pilot Jones accused Chyna and Rob of selling a photo of him kissing Chyna. As previously reported, Jones, née Justin C. Jones, denied disclosing the image to the public. Regarding the leak of his personal phone number, Pilot claimed that it led to him receiving a ton of threatening messages, which even pushed him to consider suicide.

Previously, Chyna and Kardashian denied all of the claims and asked the court to drop the lawsuit. As for the outcome of the case, a Los Angeles judge determined that the reality star would be awarded $ 45,109, which was to pay his attorney's fees.

However, this is just one suit Rob is involved in, as he is currently in the midst of a battle with Blac Chyna for their son together, Dream. Kar-Jenner fans know that Rob and Chyna's relationship fell apart for the first time when Rob found out about Chyna's alleged infidelity amid other problems they were having.

In response, the reality star released a variety of explicit photos of Chyna, many of which were rated X. Accordingly, Chyna sued Rob and accused him of pornographic revenge. She was defended by celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom, who went on to provide advice for The o.c alum, Mischa Barton, for the same purpose.

As noted above, Charisse Van Horn reported that Chyna won the first part of her custody battle with Rob Kardashian. Rob had filed a motion for his 3-year-old son with Chyna to be removed from his home immediately and placed alone.

However, The Blast collected court documents that argued that the baby Dream was not in danger in Chyna's custody.



