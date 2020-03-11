Rob Gronkowski near sign with WWE, by report

%MINIFYHTMLf1c66fbda885efd475e38a61ccf0b30b11% %MINIFYHTMLf1c66fbda885efd475e38a61ccf0b30b12%

Rob Gronkowski could be taking his talents from the grid to the square circle.

The world (well, at least in part) has waited for the next retired move from the New England tight end since he retired from the NFL in 2019. Some speculated that Gronk, now 30, would have returned to a soccer field. last season, but that was not the case. Now, according to wrestling journalist Ryan Satin, Gronk is in the process of finalizing an agreement with WWE.

By Satin, Gronk is in the process of finalizing an agreement with the company, and the next appearance of Gronk could already arrive in the March 20 issue of "Friday Night SmackDown." It is not known what role Gronkowski could play with the company.

Gronk's next appearance would not be the first in a WWE ring; On WrestleMania 33 in 2017, Gronkowski helped his friend and former NFL player Mojo Rawley (real name Dean Muhtadi) to "win,quot; the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The news is not necessarily a surprise to either party. Gronkowski has long been a WWE product fan, and the sports entertainment giant loves his celebrities and part-time fighters. That's nothing new, considering that WWE has been putting celebrities in the spotlight for more than 35 years, but with WWE stock prices receiving huge successes in recent months, Vince McMahon and the rest from the main office they might be looking for bandages to help start their hype for WrestleMania.

Let's think of some possible final moves for Gronk:

Gronk's stomp

The tight end curve

The neutral zone infarction

The illegal procedure

The Keg Stand Slam

At least, they could take him to a show with "The Brooklyn Brawler,quot; soon.