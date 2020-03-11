Riverdale closes production due to coronavirus concerns

Sad news, Riverdale Fans!

ME! News learned that the hit television show, which airs on the CW network, has closed production for its fourth season due to concerns about the coronavirus.

"We have been informed that a member of the Riverdale, which occurs in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, "a statement from Warner Bros. Television read. The team member is undergoing medical evaluation."

"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all persons who may have come into direct contact with a member of our team," the statement continued. "The health and safety of our employees, casts and teams are always our top priority."

Warner Bros. Television explained that "as a precaution,quot; RiverdaleProduction is "suspended,quot;.

At this time, it is unclear when the series will reoccur.