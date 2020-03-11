Riverdale closes production due to coronavirus concerns

Sad news, Riverdale Fans!
ME! News learned that the hit television show, which airs on the CW network, has closed production for its fourth season due to concerns about the coronavirus.
"We have been informed that a member of the Riverdale, which occurs in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, "a statement from Warner Bros. Television read. The team member is undergoing medical evaluation."
"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all persons who may have come into direct contact with a member of our team," the statement continued. "The health and safety of our employees, casts and teams are always our top priority."
Warner Bros. Television explained that "as a precaution,quot; RiverdaleProduction is "suspended,quot;.
At this time, it is unclear when the series will reoccur.
Riverdalewhat stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch and more, it is not the only program that takes precautions amid the coronavirus scare.
CBS & # 39; Survivor It recently announced that they would delay production for a couple of months.
"Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally, CBS and producers of Survivor They have taken the precautionary measure to delay production in season 41, which will begin filming later this month in Fiji, "a statement said." Pending world events, the plan is to return to production on May 19. The health and safety of castaways and production members is our top priority. "
Additionally, many morning shows are also taking precautions by not having a live studio audience, including Today is the show, the Wendy Williams Show, Good morning america and others.
Major events have also been postponed, including Coachella, Stagecoach, and more.
To learn more about how the coronavirus is affecting Hollywood and entertainment, you can read all about it, here.